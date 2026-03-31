BigBasket partners RCB as official qcom partner for T20 League 2026

Tata-owned grocery delivery platform BigBasket on Tuesday said it has strengthened its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( RCB ) as the official quick commerce (qcom) partner for the 2026 T20 League. The partnership is now in its third consecutive year.

As part of the engagement, BigBasket will have a digital presence across RCB’s platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences. Additionally, on-ground activations such as a selfie kiosk at match venues will allow fans to take virtual selfies with their favourite players, according to the company.

“The association goes beyond cricket, celebrating shared values, speed, reliability, and a deep connection with the people of Bengaluru. As two brands that embody the pulse of the city, RCB with its passionate fanbase and BigBasket with its promise of fast delivery, this partnership brings together trust, familiarity, and local pride in one exciting collaboration,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the partnership, Hari Menon, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said, “We are proud partners of RCB for the last three years, and being both a fan in the stands and the official quick commerce partner is exhilarating. At BigBasket, we see ourselves as a reflection of the same spirit, with our focus on speed, trust, and customer delight. We are excited to celebrate Bengaluru’s love for the game in even more meaningful ways.”

BigBasket currently has a customer base of more than 10 million and offers delivery across a wide range of over 30,000 products, including groceries, fresh produce, fruits and vegetables, medicines, fashion, electronics, beauty, and more, in more than 60 cities. It also operates through a network of over 850 dark stores.