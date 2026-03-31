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Fintech Bachatt raises $12 million in Series A round led by Accel

Startup plans to scale its savings platform and build AI-led wealth and credit solutions targeting India's 300 million merchants and self-employed segment

investment, funds, funding

Bachatt’s base savings solution starts at Rs 100, and allows users to save conveniently in debt mutual funds of SBI, ICICI, and Axis AMC.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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Savings and wealth platform Bachatt raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, along with participation from Lightspeed, Info Edge Ventures, and existing investors.
 
The fresh capital will allow the company to scale its existing savings solution. It plans to build new artificial intelligence (AI)-led wealth and credit solutions for its user base.
 
The base of customers includes mom-and-pop stores, large merchants like jewellery shops, shop owners, and dealerships, among others.
 
“We want to be a trusted financial partner for the large 300 million merchants and self-employed segment of the country. We want to build 5-6 financial solutions, specially curated and tailored for them. We started with a debt fixed-income savings solution, and are now adding two new solutions — AI-led wealth and credit,” said Anugrah Jain, founder, Bachatt.
 
 
The platform claims to have executed more than two million mutual fund transactions through its application in February 2026.

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Bachatt’s base savings solution starts at Rs 100, and allows users to save conveniently in debt mutual funds of SBI, ICICI, and Axis AMC.
 
“Bachatt’s credit solution aims to address the large credit need gap of the segment by providing highly predictable working capital support within minutes,” the company said in a statement.
 
The company’s wealth solution leverages its proprietary AI tool.
 
The AI tool monitors more than 4,000 mutual fund (MF) schemes and market patterns, and helps identify the right opportunities for meaningful and stable returns.
 
“By combining trust with a daily SIP model, they are aligning purchases with real incomes and unlocking access to a new ambit of products for the large self-employed segment, with trust reinforced by the quality of partners they work with. It is rare to find a founding team that has known each other for years and brings such complementary skills and experience,” said Pratik Agarwal, partner, Accel.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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