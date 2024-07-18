Bigbasket ventures into SaaS-based supply chain platform BB Matrix

Tata-owned Bigbasket on Thursday announced the launch of its own software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based supply chain platform BB Matrix to help new and existing e-commerce companies manage their supply chains and operations.

The platform offers "complete visibility across the entire supply chain to enterprises, globally. It enables user organisations to get real-time updates, quickly track bottlenecks, and take data-backed decisions to build resilient supply chains," the company said in a statement.

The company claims that BB Matrix will allow businesses to reduce transportation costs by nearly 50 per cent, lower the lead time by around 60 per cent, and ensure up to 100 per cent supply chain visibility.

“To cater to the pressing demand for agile, robust, and cost-efficient supply chains, we have made BB Matrix available to enterprises across different sectors that go beyond retail and e-commerce, like manufacturing, automobiles, aviation, consumer goods, etc.,” said Rakshit Daga, CPTO and head of SaaS business, Bigbasket, who will also be heading the new vertical.

BB Matrix will provide three SaaS verticals – a Warehouse Management System (WMS), a Transport Management System (TMS), and an Order Management System (OMS).

“This platform is the outcome of over a decade of supply chain excellence at Bigbasket and has a proven scalability of up to 15 million+ monthly transactions today, integrating AI-driven automation, enhanced visibility, from first-mile to mid-mile to last mile,” added Daga.

This comes amid a growing demand for supply chain management (SCM) software globally. According to a recent Gartner report, global annual SCM software spend will reach $62 billion in 2028, up from $29 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3 per cent.

“BB Matrix provides comprehensive ongoing support that encompasses configuration and optimisation, seamless data integration with over 150 ERP, CRM, and POS tools, and flawless migration as well to its customers,” said Manish Mishra, head of sales and marketing, BB Matrix.

According to Mishra, the platform will offer its solutions in international markets like the US, Middle East, Southeast Asia (SEA), and Africa regions as well.

Founded in 2011, Bigbasket was acquired by Tata Group-owned Tata Digital in May 2021. Currently, it operates verticals like its quick-commerce service BB Now and subscription-based service BB Daily, among others.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 9,499.3 crore in FY23, up from Rs 8,556 crore the year before. Meanwhile, its total losses widened to Rs 1,785.4 crore, up from Rs 1,040.7 crore in FY22.