Complaint against Flipkart, BigBasket for making employee work on polls day

A complaint has been filed against e-commerce major Flipkart and Tata Group firm BigBasket for allegedly making delivery boys work on the day of voting on April 19 in the state.

In the complaint filed before Tamil Nadu state election commissioner B Kothi Nirmalasamy on Wednesday, Chennai High Court lawyer K Narasimhan has stated that despite the state government declaring leave of April 19 for the election day, Flipkart and BigBasket are promising guaranteed delivery of orders even on the day of voting.

Narasimhan said that as per government order April 19 has been officially declared a public holiday under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 to facilitate the electoral process.



He said that the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department of Tamil Nadu has mandated a paid holiday for all employees working in shops, commercial establishments, industrial establishments and IT companies on April 19 to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

"Despite the directive, it has come to our notice that online delivery platforms such as Flipkart and Big Basket are continuing to guarantee delivery services on April 19. This raises serious concerns regarding the infringement of delivery personnel's rights, particularly those who are integral to the operations of these platforms,' the complaint said.

The complainant has demanded an investigation into the claims of e-commerce of guaranteed delivery on voting day and to take appropriate measures to uphold the democratic rights of all workers irrespective of their state of origin.

When contacted, Flipkart said it is giving paid holidays to only eligible employees.

"At the Flipkart group, we're following all the directives and guidelines provided by the authorities with regard to polling day, and are giving all eligible employees a paid holiday to exercise their franchise. In addition, we have taken steps to drive awareness and encourage employees to vote," the Flipkart spokesperson said.