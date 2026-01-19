Clean energy platform LNK Energy launched with ₹10,000 cr investment

Three Indian entrepreneurs on Monday came together here to launch a next-generation integrated clean energy platform, LNK Energy, with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

It will begin operations with a 6 GW solar cell and module with an integrated ingot and wafer plant in Maharashtra, the organisers said during the launch on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.

LNK Energy's areas of operation would include advanced manufacturing, green fuels, and renewable energy generation.

The company said its first project will be spread over 60 acres at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, and will manufacture high-efficiency solar cells and modules using advanced technologies and global best practices.

It has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for setting up the project.

Its co-founders are Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director of SLMG Beverages, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola in India; Kushagra Nandan, Co-Founder, Chairman and MD, REnergy Dynamics (RED), and Co-Founder & former MD of SunSource Energy; and Varun Karad, BioEnergy Entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO, RED, LNK Energy.

They said the company will focus on supporting sustainable growth, responsible industrial development, and long-term energy security for India.

Over time, LNK Energy will also manufacture key adjacencies such as junction boxes, battery platforms and related energy storage components, supporting the development of a robust domestic clean-energy ecosystem.

Following the establishment of its manufacturing base, LNK Energy will expand into green fuels, with a strong focus on green hydrogen, aimed at enabling decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors through scalable, technology-led solutions.

In parallel, the company will build a renewable energy generation portfolio as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and through hybrid open access solutions, integrating storage, solar and other forms of renewable energy, creating a fully integrated platform spanning manufacturing, fuels and operating assets.

Co-Founder Ladhani said, "Having built large, complex manufacturing and supply-chain businesses over decades, we strongly believe that scale, quality and execution discipline are non-negotiable.

"LNK Energy brings that same institutional mindset to clean energy manufacturing, with a commitment to global standards," he said.

Co-founder Nandan said, "At a time when energy security, industrial self-reliance and decarbonisation are becoming national priorities, LNK Energy has been conceived as a long-term institution rather than a short-cycle opportunity.

"We plan to combine scale, technology depth and capital discipline to build long-term value creation." Karad, another Co-Founder, said the future of energy lies in integration where manufacturing, green fuels and renewable power work together.

"LNK Energy has been structured to address exactly this convergence, using advanced technologies to deliver reliable, scalable and sustainable energy solutions for industry and the economy," he added.