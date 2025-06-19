Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Magicpin's logistics arm Magicfleet reaches one million monthly deliveries and sets its sights on two million monthly orders by FY26 while expanding across metro cities

Magicfleet

Magicfleet offers a range of benefits including daily payouts, surge bonuses, and referral bonuses. (Photo: Google Play)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Magicfleet, the logistics arm of hyperlocal food delivery start-up Magicpin, has crossed one million monthly deliveries and now aims to reach two million deliveries a month by the end of the ongoing financial year (FY26). Since its launch in September 2024, Magicfleet has onboarded over 100,000 riders in less than a year. The service is currently operational in seven metro cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
 
For its riders, Magicfleet offers a range of benefits including daily payouts, surge bonuses, and referral bonuses. "Magicfleet offers daily payouts within 24 working hours, competitive base pay and weekday/weekend surge bonuses, and referral bonuses to delivery riders," the company said in a statement. It also offers an order pick-up payment—a first-mile payment to compensate riders for the distance travelled to collect orders from restaurants.
 
 
Commenting on the development, Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and founder of Magicpin, said: “We are already among the top three food delivery players in the country, and building logistics capabilities is a natural progression to drive more business to our merchant partners. Magicfleet was launched less than a year ago and has already onboarded one lakh riders, delivering 1.4 million orders monthly across India’s top cities. With this milestone, Magicfleet is now among the top five hyperlocal logistics players in the country.” 
 
The platform integrates its fleet with demand from both the government-backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the food delivery operations of Magicpin.
 
In October last year, Magicpin announced it had crossed the 1.5 lakh daily order mark for food and logistics services on the ONDC platform, registering a fifteen-fold growth over fifteen months.
 

More From This Section

Kebharu Smith, Director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU)

Amazon steps up anti-counterfeit drive in India with AI and policing

Galaxeye satellite

Spacetech startup GalaxEye to build second satellite with 0.5 m resolution

urban company,kunal bahl

Urban Company swings to profit ahead of planned IPO as revenue jumps 38%

startup, startup funding, funding

Physis Capital raises ₹200 crore, eyes 15+ startup deals by mid-2025

Arjun Rao, general partner, Speciale Invest

VC firm Speciale Invest plans launch of new fund for deep-tech investments

Topics : MagicPin Food delivery gig economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon