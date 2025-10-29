Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Mem0 aims to become the default memory layer for AI agents and large language models with fresh funding led by Basis Set Ventures

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Mem0, a memory infrastructure platform for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, on Wednesday announced that it had raised $24 million in combined Seed and Series A funding led by Basis Set Ventures. The round saw participation from Peak XV Partners, Kindred Ventures, GitHub Fund, and Y Combinator.
 
Investors include leading tech entrepreneurs
  The funding round also attracted investments from technology leaders Scott Belsky and Dharmesh Shah, along with chief executive officers (CEOs) of major infrastructure companies such as Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Paul Copplestone (Supabase), James Hawkins (PostHog), Thomas Dohmke (ex-GitHub), and Lukas Biewald (Weights & Biases).
 
Production-ready memory layer for AI developers 
 
The platform provides production-ready agent memory infrastructure that developers can integrate with a few lines of code. The company said, “The memory layer intelligently extracts and categorises information from interactions, applying metrics like decay and confidence, resolving conflicting facts, and retrieving only the most relevant memories in context.”

Strong developer adoption and AWS partnership
  Since its launch in 2023, the company has reached 41,000 GitHub stars and 14 million Python package downloads, with API calls growing from 35 million in Q1 to 186 million in Q3 2025. Mem0 is also the exclusive AI memory provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its new Agent SDK.
 
Plans to become default memory layer for AI and LLMs 
Commenting on the fundraiser, Taranjeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Mem0, said, “Every agentic application needs memory, just as every application needs a database. We are using this funding to become the default memory layer for AI agents and LLMs — making LLM memory as accessible and reliable as databases or authentication. The developers who integrate rich user context from day one will build the next generation of breakthrough applications.”
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

