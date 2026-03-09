PayU, GoKwik partner to launch integrated stack for D2C merchants

Prosus-backed fintech PayU partnered with checkout optimisation platform GoKwik to launch an integrated conversion-to-completion stack, addressing challenges such as checkout drop-offs, payment failures, and conversion inefficiencies. The collaboration is aimed at solving such issues faced by direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies. “Across the D2C ecosystem, the demand from founders is clear: they need integrated solutions that solve for payment reliability and checkout conversion in one cohesive layer. This isn’t a hypothetical challenge; it's a measurable drain on potential revenue,” said Vineet Sethi, chief growth and marketing officer, PayU PayU said the commerce solution will reduce checkout-to-payment drop-offs and improve success rates for such transactions for D2C merchants.

“By tightly integrating our intelligence with PayU's robust payments infrastructure, we are extending the impact of our platform to ensure a seamless, high-success-rate payments experience. This is about delivering the final, critical piece of the puzzle, enabling our merchants to unlock the next level of growth with total confidence and zero friction,” said Chirag Taneja, chief executive officer (CEO), GoKwik.

PayU provides payment gateway solutions including transaction methods such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), among others.

GoKwik is an e-commerce enablement platform supporting more than 15,000 brands and having a network of more than 200 million shoppers.