UPI volumes dip in February on fewer days even as daily averages rise

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in February dipped by 6 per cent in volume and 5 per cent in value to 20.39 billion transactions, with a value of Rs 26.84 trillion in January, mainly owing to a dip in the number of days.

In January, this was seen at 21.70 billion in volume and Rs 28.33 trillion in value. In February, daily transactions increased to 728 million with a value of Rs 95,865 crore versus 700 million and Rs 91,403 crore in January.

“While there is a marginal moderation month-on-month, the consistency at this scale signals structural permanence. UPI is no longer a growth story; it is now core infrastructure. As UPI accounts for nearly half of global real-time transactions, the conversation is shifting from access to optimisation. The next phase of evolution will be defined by reliability at scale, seamless merchant adoption of new capabilities, and innovation-led use cases,” said Akash Sinha, Co-founder and chief executive officer, Cashfree Payments.

In December, it was at 21.63 billion and Rs 27.97 trillion respectively. On an annual basis, UPI transactions were up by 27 per cent in volume and 22 per cent in value, against February 2025.

“The consistent growth in volumes highlights that digital payments are now a deeply embedded habit for consumers and merchants alike. Adoption continues to expand beyond metros, with smaller cities and neighbourhood retailers driving the next phase of growth,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, PayNearby.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) for the month was down by 10 per cent to 336 million against 374 million in January. In value, it declined by 4 per cent to Rs 6.42 trillion during the period under review versus Rs 6.73 trillion in January. In December, this was 380 million with a value of Rs 6.62 trillion.

The number of daily transactions dipped from 12.07 million to 12 million. However, daily value increased from Rs 21,709 crore to Rs 22,946 crore in February.

FASTag transactions in February were down 6 per cent to 350 million from 373 million last month. Its value also declined 4 per cent to Rs 6,925 crore against Rs 7,232 crore in January. In December, it was 384 million and Rs 7,385 crore respectively. However, average daily transactions increased to 12.52 million from 12.05 million last month, as value also rose to Rs 247 crore from Rs 233 crore.

In February, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions stood at 90 million, down 9 per cent from 99 million the previous month. Value also dipped to Rs 25,762 crore from Rs 25,907 crore in January. The number of daily transactions rose from 3.18 million to 3.20 million, resulting in a value spike to Rs 920 crore versus Rs 836 crore last month.