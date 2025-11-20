Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pulse secures 100 mn euros funding from Castlelake to expand SME lending

The deal follows Pulse's acquisition of Nucleus and supports new AI-driven credit products aimed at faster, smarter lending

Currently, the platform originates around ₹180 crore per month, translating to an annual origination run rate of nearly ₹2,200 crore | Representative Picture

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Nov 20 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Pulse, a technology-led lending platform focused on empowering small businesses through data-driven financial solutions, has secured a £100 million funding line from Castlelake, a leading global investment firm. This follows the acquisition of Nucleus Commercial Finance, a UK-based SME loan originator. The facility will further strengthen and scale Nucleus’ SME lending operations in the UK. The facility will be fully deployed over the next 6–9 months and is expected to act as a major enabler of Pulse’s next phase of growth. Pulse was founded by Chirag Shah in 2016.
 
Currently, the platform originates around ₹180 crore per month, translating to an annual origination run rate of nearly ₹2,200 crore. With the new capital infusion, Pulse aims to nearly double its origination capacity to about ₹4,000 crore annually over the next 12 months.
 
 
The acquisition of Nucleus has significantly strengthened Pulse’s product suite and origination reach, enabling the company to serve a broader spectrum of SME customers. To further this growth trajectory, Nucleus will launch a new loan product in January 2026, focused on younger, asset-light businesses that typically face challenges accessing credit due to limited collateral or financial history. This new product will leverage Pulse’s data-driven, AI-based credit assessment systems to extend funding efficiently and responsibly.
 
The partnership with Castlelake reinforces Pulse’s commitment to innovative, technology-led lending and marks another milestone in its mission to empower SMEs with faster, more flexible financial solutions.
The company has already launched a new lending product following the acquisition, expanding its origination capacity through Nucleus. In January 2026, it plans to introduce an SME loan product aimed at younger, asset-light businesses, supported by a dedicated funding partner. The AI Predictor is now live, delivering faster and smarter credit decisioning. Pulse GPT, an advanced AI-based analytics platform, is scheduled for rollout between Q2 and Q3 of 2026.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

