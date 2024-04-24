Business Standard
Rapido to offer free rides to differently-abled voters in Karnataka

Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said the move is to ensure that differently-abled, and senior citizen voters have equitable access to exercise their democratic rights.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Wednesday pledged to offer free bike taxi, auto, and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters in Karnataka as part of its "SawaariZimmedariKi" initiative.
Voters in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru would be able to avail free rides to and fro voting points on April 26 by using the code VOTENOW'.
"In collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rapido sets forth to champion civic engagement during the General Elections 2024 by extending free auto and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters in Bengaluru," Rapido said in a statement.
Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said the move is to ensure that differently-abled, and senior citizen voters have equitable access to exercise their democratic rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : taxi Travel firms

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

