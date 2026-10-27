Simplismart raises $14 million in Series B to expand AI inference platform

Simplismart, an AI inference infrastructure company, said it had raised $14 million in Series B funding, led by Dallas Venture Capital, with participation from NVIDIA, Accel, Shastra VC and Micromax. The funding will be used to further develop Simplismart’s AI inference platform, helping enterprises run AI applications more efficiently and enabling cloud providers to turn their GPU (graphics processing unit) infrastructure into managed AI services. The funding will also support the expansion of cloud-provider and sovereign AI partnerships, alongside growth across North America and other global markets.

Simplismart builds the software layer between AI models and GPU infrastructure. Its modular inference engine allows businesses to configure how AI models run based on their requirements for speed, cost and performance, while its orchestration platform manages deployment and scaling across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Over the past six months, the company’s annualised revenue run rate has grown 14-fold. Companies including HeyGen, Higgsfield, InVideo, Shiprocket, Apna and Ema run production workloads on its platform across video, voice, multimodal and enterprise AI applications.

“The industry has spent years pushing the limits of what AI models can do. The advantage comes from how you run them: what each interaction costs, how quickly the application responds, and whether it stays reliable as demand grows,” said Amritanshu Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of Simplismart. “We have spent four years building the software layer between the model and the GPU, helping customers optimise how their workloads are deployed and operated.”

Customer communications platform Exotel is one example. After finding the economics of closed-model APIs unworkable for its voice agents, Exotel post-trained an open-source model on its own data and moved inference to Simplismart. By fractionalising GPUs, Simplismart reduced Exotel’s cost per minute by up to 57 per cent compared with closed-model APIs. It also cut the cost below that of self-hosting the same open model and brought response times down from 1.1 seconds to under 300 milliseconds.

For its cloud-provider offering, Simplismart works with NVIDIA to make AI infrastructure easier to deploy and operate at scale. Unlike inference providers that buy or reserve GPU capacity and resell it, Simplismart does not own compute. Instead, it provides the software layer that turns third-party GPU fleets into production AI infrastructure. Cloud providers can use the platform to offer managed AI services under their own brands without building their own software stack from scratch. This offering is already being used by Yotta, where Simplismart's platform underpins the serverless inference layer of Shakti Studio.

“Inferencing is emerging as one of the biggest game changers in AI economics,” said Dayakar Puskoor, managing partner at Dallas Venture Capital. “Simplismart is rapidly emerging as a global player helping enterprises run AI workloads more efficiently, while enabling cloud providers to turn GPU capacity into scalable services.”

Devansh Ghatak, co-founder and chief technology officer of Simplismart, said the company’s modular inference engine allows it to tailor these configurations to the requirements of individual workloads, while its orchestration platform manages deployment across different infrastructure environments. “The new funding will also support our work towards a dynamic GPU scheduling layer that can match AI workloads with available computing capacity across regions and time zones, helping cloud providers make better use of their GPU infrastructure,” said Ghatak.