Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, also exuded confidence of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore for this fiscal

Signature Global

The company had a net debt of around Rs 900 crore at the end of second quarter of this fiscal. | Photo: X@signatureglobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 875 crore from World Bank's lending arm IFC through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and the amount will be used to develop housing projects and retire high-cost debt.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, also exuded confidence of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore for this fiscal, on the back of launch pipeline of homes worth Rs 14,000 crore during the next five months.

The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.

 

"We have raised Rs 875 crore from private placement of NCDs with International Finance Corporation (IFC)," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told reporters here.

After the successful Initial Public Offering and listing of the shares on bourses, he said the company has achieved another major milestone by raising funds from IFC.

Also Read

Signature Global share price

Signature Global sees Q2 sales slowdown, yet Nuvama says 'Buy'; here's why

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

Signature Global

Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

realty sector, real estate

Signature Global buys 33.47 acre land parcels in Gurugram for ₹450 cr

Signature Global will use this fund to develop mid-income housing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aligned projects. A part of the fund will be utilised to repay existing debt.

"We will use Rs 470 crore to repay existing debt," Aggarwal said, adding that the remaining fund would be utilised for development of projects, including land acquisition.

The company had a net debt of around Rs 900 crore at the end of second quarter of this fiscal.

Signature Global CEO Rajat Kathuria said IFC had earlier made equity investment of Rs 210 crore in Signature Global and currently holds about 1 per cent equity stake in the realty firm.

Recently, a debenture committee had approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 875 crore on private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The date of maturity is January 15, 2029. The NCDs are listed on the exchanges.

Asked about the sales bookings for this fiscal, Kathuria said the company would meet the target of Rs 12,500 crore for FY26, considering the strong launch pipeline for the next five months.

"We will be launching around 8 million sq ft area for sales during the current and next quarter with a combine revenue potential of around Rs 14,000 crore," he said.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period, according to its latest operational update.

Signature Global has so far delivered 15.7 million square feet of real estate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance (Photo: RealtynMore)

PNB Housing Finance to announce new MD & CEO soon, growth stays steady

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho to launch decentralised dealer management system

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorlypremium

Coal India

CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

Topics : Signature Global Affordable housing projects fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon