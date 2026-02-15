Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Startups driving innovation, job creation, says former President Kovind

Startups driving innovation, job creation, says former President Kovind

Jain principles reflect a deep understanding that a society that focuses only on profits but neglects values may advance for some time, but it will gradually lose its way, he noted

Thiruvananthapuram: President Ram Nath Kovind speaks during the inauguration of the National Women Legislators’ Conference- 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Conference is being hosted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly as part

File Photo: former President Ram Nath Kovind

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 2 lakh recognised startups driving innovation and job creation across the country, former President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

At the same time, more than 100 startups have achieved the unicorn status, he said at an event hosted by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

With global leaders and technology voices converging for the AI Impact Summit, he said this impressive global ranking and the sheer number of high-value startups reflect the innovation, job creation, and world-class enterprises emerging from every corner of India.

Speaking to investors and mentors at ILLUMIN8, JITO's national startup initiative, Kovind said, "Business and values are not opposites, but partners. Profit and purpose must move forward together".

 

Jain principles reflect a deep understanding that a society that focuses only on profits but neglects values may advance for some time, but it will gradually lose its way, he noted.

Also Read

AI Impact summit 2026

What businesses should track closely at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

startup funding investment

Olyv raises $23 mn in Series B led by Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentumpremium

Supertails, pet care startup

Pet care startup Supertails raises $30 million in Series C funding round

Artificial Intelligence

ElevenLabs raises $500 million in Series D, valuation jumps to $11 bn

Srikanth Velamakanni, CEO and cofounder, Fractal Analytics

Investor needs to know AI is transformative: Fractal CEO Velamakannipremium

On the other hand, he said, wealth that serves society becomes meaningful, and enterprise rooted in ethics becomes enduring.

Speaking on the occasion, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation chairman Jeenendra Bhandari said India's startup story is no longer just about valuation. It is about value creation for the real economy.

The government's continued commitment, including initiatives like Startup India Fund 2.0, sends a powerful signal that risk-taking and innovation are not just tolerated but also encouraged. India's founders are not merely building companies, but they are building economic momentum, jobs and global competitiveness, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI applications, Indian startups, Silicon Valley, Gnani.ai

Startup Gnani to launch its voice foundation model at AI Impact Summit

agnikul

India's next Cloud layer could orbit above Earth as AgniKul prepares AI hub

homegrown entrepreneurs, diaspora, technology

Homegrown Indian startup founders outperform returnee diaspora, finds study

Ownly (Photo: Company Website)

Rapido's food delivery service Ownly goes live across Bengalurupremium

varaha, varaha climate tech

Varaha raises $45 million in Series B round led by WestBridge Capitalpremium

Topics : startups in India Ram Nath Kovind Entrepreneurship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVENepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today