AI demo firm Olto raises $5.1 mn from Nexus, The General Partnership

AI demo firm Olto raises $5.1 mn from Nexus, The General Partnership

San Francisco-based AI startup Olto secured $5.1 mn in a pre-seed round co-led by Nexus Venture Partners and The General Partnership to automate and personalise B2B demos

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Olto, an artificial intelligence (AI) demo automation platform, has raised $5.1 million in pre-seed funding, with the round co-led by Nexus Venture Partners and The General Partnership.
 
The funding round also saw participation from Afore Capital, Recall Capital, Ligature, FirstHand, among others.
 
The company was founded by former Amazon executives Kintan Brahmbhatt and Jean-Baptiste Chaput, with Pranav Midha joining as founding engineer.
 
“At Amazon, we pioneered just-in-time personalisation to change the way consumers engage with media. With Olto, we’re bringing that same magic to B2B software. Every seller gets an expert demo engineer that’s always on, always current, and always tailored to the buyer,” said Kintan Brahmbhatt, chief executive officer and co-founder, Olto. 
 

Olto’s AI-native platform integrates directly with a company’s CRM (customer relationship manager) and live product, overlaying intelligent, prospect-specific data across real interfaces, the company claims.
 
It added that the platform combines a custom entity resolution engine and a flexible orchestration layer that leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) to personalise demos. It claims to reduce demo preparation time by up to 80 per cent.
 
The product adapts to ongoing changes in the underlying software, “eliminating the delays and maintenance burden of legacy demo tools.”
 
“Sales teams spend countless hours on manual demo preparation, only to deliver generic experiences that don't resonate with prospects. Olto’s AI-first approach eliminates this time drain and creates genuinely targeted experiences that lead to faster sales cycles,” said Abhishek Sharma, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.
 
Olto is headquartered in San Francisco.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

