Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / UnifyApps raises $20 mn Series A to deliver AI agents across enterprise

UnifyApps raises $20 mn Series A to deliver AI agents across enterprise

UnifyApps integrates deeply with all SaaS applications within an enterprise, making it easy for enterprises to view and manage all their data in a single place

FUNDS

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UnifyApps, an enterprise AI agent platform, has closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors including Elevation Capital. ICONIQ Growth general partner Matt Jacobson has joined UnifyApps’ board of directors as part of the new funding. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $31 million.
 
Over the past year, UnifyApps has built a comprehensive foundation to connect and automate enterprises. As the enterprise landscape has rapidly evolved due to the proliferation of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, modern enterprises are grappling with hundreds of disparate data and software applications. This can result in costly efficiency losses, data silos, missed cost optimisations, and fragmented workflows.
 
 
UnifyApps integrates deeply with all SaaS applications within an enterprise, making it easy for enterprises to view and manage all their data in a single place. The platform empowers teams to automate business workflows and create sophisticated, enterprise-grade applications using a no-code approach.
 
UnifyApps is now harnessing the power of its platform to introduce the Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform. This new offering enables teams to build bespoke AI agents trained on enterprise knowledge to benefit any department within an enterprise, from IT to HR to sales.
 
Pavitar Singh, chief executive officer and co-founder of UnifyApps, said that ICONIQ Growth’s deep network and partnership will be instrumental in the company’s next stage of growth as it brings its AI agent platform to enterprises worldwide.
 
In conjunction with the new funding, UnifyApps has appointed Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new chief revenue officer and co-founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib served as senior vice president of sales for growth markets at Sprinklr. His expertise in scaling enterprise software companies will be key to accelerating UnifyApps' market penetration and revenue growth.

More From This Section

CEOs of top PE firms

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

startup funding investment

Spot AI secures $31 mn, launches Video AI Agents for enhanced surveillance

Electric vehicles

BLive EZY deploys 1,000 premium electric vehicles to cater festive demand

startup funding investment

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Sameet Gupte

EvoluteIQ secures $20 million funding to fuel growth and innovation

 
ICONIQ Growth general partner Matt Jacobson said that by aligning every data source and application with enterprise use, UnifyApps is enabling AI to truly understand and orchestrate work.
 
UnifyApps has gained significant traction with early customers, including a leading bank, a major telecommunications provider, and a top security company, among many others. The customer momentum underscores the growing demand for solutions that simplify and accelerate AI adoption within enterprises. As a result, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding its team to over 150 employees and establishing new offices in Gurgaon, Dubai, and New York.
 

Also Read

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 CTO Luncheon Session brought together top executives from the banking, financial services and insurance, and fintech sectors

BS BFSI Summit: Indian data not yet ready for AI decade, say CTOs

Donald Trump

US tech giants brace for AI revamp, antitrust pullback in Trump 2.0

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans $100 billion AI powerhouse to rival UAE tech hub

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's CEO of AI

India is one of our fastest growing markets: Microsoft AI CEO Suleyman

PremiumAs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

AI, GenAI, most talked-about tech, still far from full enterprise adoption

Topics : Artificial intelligence SaaS industry Series A funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon