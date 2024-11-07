Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / BS BFSI Summit: Indian data not yet ready for AI decade, say CTOs

BS BFSI Summit: Indian data not yet ready for AI decade, say CTOs

As technology continues to advance, CTOs face the constant pressure of adopting cutting-edge solutions while adhering to stringent industry standards and safeguarding sensitive customer data

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 CTO Luncheon Session brought together top executives from the banking, financial services and insurance, and fintech sectors

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 CTO Luncheon Session brought together top executives from the banking, financial services and insurance, and fintech sectors

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) and GenAI may dominate the C-suite discourse, but what truly keeps corporate leaders awake at night are issues like data security, cybercrime, and regulatory compliance. 
These were among the key concerns discussed by Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 CTO Lunch session in Mumbai on Thursday. The closed-door event brought together top executives from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and fintech sectors. 
The executives noted that Indian data was not yet ready for the AI decade due to its unstructured nature and the challenges posed by legacy systems. The lack of standardisation and the complexity of integrating older data infrastructure with new AI technologies remain significant barriers to effectively leverage AI. 
 
In addition to these pressing issues, another key challenge highlighted was finding the right balance between driving innovation and ensuring compliance with the ever-evolving regulations. 
As technology continues to advance, CTOs face the constant pressure of adopting cutting-edge solutions while adhering to stringent industry standards and safeguarding sensitive customer data. 
They also deliberated on how regulatory pressure keeps them on their toes, prompting them to further enhance their technological landscape to avoid facing any regulatory action.

Also Read

Donald Trump

US tech giants brace for AI revamp, antitrust pullback in Trump 2.0

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans $100 billion AI powerhouse to rival UAE tech hub

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's CEO of AI

India is one of our fastest growing markets: Microsoft AI CEO Suleyman

PremiumAs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

AI, GenAI, most talked-about tech, still far from full enterprise adoption

Nvidia

Nvidia rides AI wave to surpass Apple, becomes world's largest company

Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard BFSI Summit cybercrimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon