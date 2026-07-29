PRNewswire Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 29:AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading fragrance, flavour, and ingredient houses, today announced the launch of The AARAV Atelier, a 4,500 sq. ft. Fragrance Creative Center at its headquarters in Thane. The new facility marks a significant milestone in AARAV's journey to strengthen its creative and consumer-led fragrance development capabilities. https://youtu.be/l-cxVEcjEqk The AARAV Atelier was inaugurated by Mrs. Anuradha Vaze, Director, AARAV, and Dr. Sanjay Devasthale, Technical Consultant, DD & C Pro, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the company's innovation journey. More than a workspace, The AARAV Atelier is an immersive hub for co-creation -- bringing perfumers, evaluators, and clients together to shape fragrances in step with evolving tastes and market trends. Designed to fuel exploration and accelerate ideation, the space enables a deeper, more collaborative approach to product development.

The center is equipped to support sensory evaluation, trend interpretation, and collaborative creation, enabling AARAV to translate insights into distinctive fragrance solutions across categories and geographies. Building on a century-long legacy, AARAV continues to combine deep-rooted expertise with a forward-looking approach. The Atelier reflects this balance, integrating heritage with contemporary design, advanced tools, and global benchmarks. Speaking on the launch, Ajit Vaze, CEO & Managing Director, AARAV, said: "The AARAV Atelier reflects our commitment to advancing fragrance creation through closer collaboration with our customers and a deeper understanding of consumer preferences. As we align our capabilities with global standards, this initiative also supports our strategic expansion across international markets."

The AARAV Atelier strengthens the company's ability to integrate cultural nuances, market understanding, and technical expertise -- ensuring fragrances are both relevant and differentiated. With this addition, AARAV continues to build its position as a trusted partner in the fragrance industry, backed by a strong legacy, expanding global presence, and a consistent focus on delivering high-quality, market-relevant solutions. About AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Pvt. Ltd. AARAV is a professionally managed, privately owned company founded in 2007 with a family heritage since 1922. Today, it is one of India's top three Fragrance, Flavor and Ingredient Houses. The company currently serves clients in over 27 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. With a team of over 300 professionals and operations spanning Thane, Wada, Pawane, and Bengaluru, AARAV continues to deliver innovation-driven solutions across FMCG and Food & Beverage sectors.

Discover more about AARAV: www.aarav.co Contact AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Pvt. Ltd. Email: marketing@aarav.co Website: https://www.aarav.co/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)