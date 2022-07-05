Acadian Technologies VSPAGY receives strategic investment from Globe Teleservices to accelerate technology innovation

You would like to read
- Impactsure Technologies joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program with AI-powered trade finance software solution
- Australian-Indian joint venture to supply hydrogen powered products and vehicles
- Devnagri - India's first AI-powered translation engine as language partner at Assocham Fintech Festival India
- Staying ahead of the curve, marketing strategies that make LEAD powered schools successful
- UST and KITVEN Fund invest in Calligo Technologies to enable development of POSIT-powered RISC-V Solution for HPC and AI Markets in 2022
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Acadian Technologies, a disruptive, award-winning AI-powered marketing solution company, today announced, that it has received a strategic investment from Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd (GTS), a Singapore-based leading Global Voice, Messaging & Managed service provider. Globe Teleservices (GTS) helps build businesses by providing top-notch, new-age telecom solutions across the globe.
The new capital will support Acadian's product development and go-to-market strategy of Vspagy, which is a conversational video messaging platform to accelerate innovation in synthetic marketing via Videos, Conversational Video messaging bots, AI-based content recommendations and strengthening video production capabilities.
Acadian has achieved 300 per cent YOY revenue growth in the last 3 years and is expected to grow by 300+ per cent CAGR for the next 3 years.
Vspagy personalized and interactive videos provide an engaging and immersive user experience that brands have been quick to recognize. Customers can even input their data, right in the videos to instantly interact with the brands. This enriches brands' customer experience (CX), making the voice of the customer (VoC) actionable in real-time.
Vspagy videos can be used across the customer life cycle from acquisition to retention.
More than 60 leading brands have adopted Vspagy videos and are reaping benefits in terms of enhanced customer experience, higher conversion, and increased ROI.
"With this strategic investment in vspagy, GTS will seek to grow its capacity, capabilities, and team in support of both existing and new brand partners, while continuing to increase its organic and inorganic growth to complement its enterprise arm CERF to build holistic CpaaS offerings in existing geographic footprint and capabilities." - Ashutosh Agrawal, MD, Globe Teleservices.
"We are excited to see the company continue to make significant progress. We are making significant strides and with this collaboration, GTS will help Vspagy and CERF together to win the ever-growing customer experience and engagement domain." - Prabhat Kumar, CEO, CERF and Director, Vspagy.
"This investment will help Vspagy to spend more on sales, marketing, and technology. It would further facilitate Vspagy to expand into the global market viz. US, Europe, and Africa where GTS has a strong presence," adds Pankaj Saxena, CEO, Vspagy.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor