Anil Nagabhushan led Yaadvi scores top honours

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Yaadvi Brand Creators Inc, a San-Jose based Digital Marketing Agency, has been ranked as the one of the top 30 best digital marketing agency in California, USA.

A leading B2B marketplace: Design Rush, has just published the list of the Top 30 digital agencies in California and Yaadvi is pleased to be featured among them. DesignRush acts as a bridge between prospective clients and the digital ecosystem, and its web-based platform serves over 9300 businesses across 50 countries.

Founded by Anil Nagabhushan & Gul Sethi in 2019, Yaadvi Brand Creators Inc. is a full-service digital marketing agency catering to the communication needs of businesses across the globe. Operating from both Bengaluru and San Jose, clients have experienced Yaadvi' s competencies in Strategy consulting, SEO and SMO, Website and App development, Branding, Animation, and Videos, among others.

An MBA with over 12 years of solid Brand marketing expertise, Anil says that the recognition is a culmination of their efforts to make Yaadvi a strong differentiator in both creativity and execution. He credits the achievement to the passionate spirit of the team that has brought in a fresh air of creativity and innovation through their 'open-ended thinking' philosophy.

Gul Sethi, CEO of Yaadvi, who leads the business from San Jose, says that clients have given Yaadvi the responsibility to build their brands and businesses. Yaadvi has delivered both in flying colours. She says that in some leading review networks, Yaadvi has consistently scored 5.0 out of 5.0 on service delivery.

Yaadvi is now exploring the opportunity to expand its footprint to New York and Chicago, too, and milestones have been set up already. In the months to come, Yaadvi expects to expand its service portfolio to include AI and VR.

As N P Chandra Sekhar, a leading Strategy and Brand Consultant and a mentor to the team at Yaadvi, says, "The digital way of doing business will explode across the world in the next few years, and Yaadvi is being positioned as a leading player that offers an integrated bouquet of services with creativity and innovation as the denominators."

Yaadvi is gearing itself for the rapid-growth phase by expanding its teams and is infusing the latest technology across both its offices.

Visit (www.yaadvi.com) and (www.anilnagabhushan.com)

