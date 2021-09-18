Anurag Makeup Mantra Gurukul announce their basic and advanced hairstyle courses

You would like to read
- Unleash your Inner Self: A Launch of transformation coaching programme
- MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul is emerging as best IB School in India
- Sonalika launches an Edu-tech Platform 'Sonalika e-Gurukul' for rural children
- Makeup artist Jiya Sosa associates with Urvashi Rautela for 'Asian Excellence Awards'
- Mantra and IDT join hands to launch Weavers' Training Program
New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/ATK): Beauty has no bounds. Anurag Makeup Mantra Gurukul, established by Anurag Arya Vardhan, is a well-known beauty course institute. It is known for its stellar and easy-to-understand courses.
The academy does not only focus on Makeup and hair skills. It states that the importance of inner beauty is equivalent to outer beauty. They conduct Yoga and various exercises to strengthen people's inner beauty.
Makeup and Hairstyles play the utmost important roles in enhancing one's beauty. Hence, the courses provided by Anurag Makeup Mantra Academy are based on these factors. The academy provides both basic and advanced hairstyle courses.
The introductory course includes the introduction of hairstyles, simple haircuts, etc. while the advanced consists of complex hairstyles and in-depth study of hair-related problems and solutions. The makeup course is also categorized based on different levels as short term, diplomas, and advanced. The prospectus teaches you every bit about makeup, from techniques to efficiency.
Anurag Makeup Mantra Academy involves a unique, innovative, and effective curriculum with extracurricular activities. For the pandemic, they have introduced online courses for the students which have made remote learning possible.
The distinctive feature of the academy is that all the course instructors are well-known and experienced personalities with exceptional teaching styles. The course fee is affordable for everyone, and the academy has a track record of producing some of the finest makeup artists in the country.
Anurag has been in the beauty industry for years and knows each nook and corner of it. In this era when beauty is not a luxury but a necessity, Anurag Makeup Mantra Gurukul is the best place to learn its importance and application. The academy has changed people's notions and perceptions of beauty. It teaches you to use outer beauty to enhance your inner beauty.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor