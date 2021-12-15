Aragen acquires Intox Pvt. Ltd.

Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aragen Life Sciences, a global research, development, and manufacturing solutions provider (CRO/CDMO), announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pune-based Intox Pvt. Ltd.

This acquisition will expand Aragen's end-to-end integrated discovery and development platform for the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, animal health and agrochemicals industries. It will enable Aragen to conduct safety assessment studies from a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-certified facility for submission to regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and others globally.

Intox is a reputed GLP certified pre-clinical contract research organization (CRO) with its test facilities in Pune, India. It has conducted more than 15,000 GLP studies for global clients which include large and mid-sized customers across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, plant protection, nutraceuticals, and medical devices.

Commenting on the acquisition, Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Sciences, said, "Intox's experienced scientific team has an excellent reputation for its scientific rigor and subject matter expertise, and I am delighted to welcome them into the Aragen family. This acquisition is in strategic alignment with our long-term vision to be a 'one-stop' integrated discovery, development and manufacturing partner to our customers. We can, now, rapidly and seamlessly, advance promising molecules for our customers, from early discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions, making Aragen one of the few global CROs that can advance programs from "concept- to- clinic."

Dr Narendra Deshmukh, co-founder and Director, Intox Pvt Ltd. said, "With over two decades of expertise, Intox is one of the most reputed GLP facilities in the country, trusted for the high-quality data generated by our scientists, which has helped our customers receive approvals from national and global regulatory agencies such as USEPA, USFDA, European Commission amongst others. We are delighted to be a part of Aragen and believe that the two organizations bring in complementary capabilities that will help in delivering long-term value to customers."

The acquisition will also expand Aragen's geographical footprint in India. Aragen currently has research and manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vizag in India and a biologics facility in California, USA.

