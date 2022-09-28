Athulya Senior Care launches its "First Assisted Living Facility" in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Athulya Senior Care, one of India's largest exclusive senior care providers in assisted living and home healthcare services today announced its launch of the new assisted living facility in Bengaluru on Hosa Road near the electronic city.

Athulya's Assisted Living Services include:

Geriatric Assistance by professional caregivers and skilled nursing staff

24/7 clinical assistance and security protection

Comfortable clinical bed and medical facilities in a home-type setting

Conventional Rental Short and Long stays

Customizable and balanced diet

Housing and Laundry services

The 150 bedded premium assisted living facility was inaugurated in the presence of Dr DV Guru Prasad, Ex. DGP of Karnataka. The new facility is deemed to be the first-of-its-kind premium, tech-enabled facility that will be known for providing premium assisted living services for senior citizens in Bengaluru.

Athulya Senior Care ensures that the elderly live a dignified life with world-class services and assistance from professionals. Assisted Living, a new-age housing concept is one of the services provided by Athulya. They have been catering to the needs of the senior community for nearly a decade now. With an astounding experience in Chennai, Athulya has now opened their first Assisted living facility in Bengaluru. Unlike senior-living apartments, retirement homes, and old-age homes, assisted living promotes a healthy and holistic living experience for the elderly coupled with privacy in a safe and secure environment.

Athulya Assisted Living is committed to assist the elders to carry out their everyday activities, routine self-management, and added healthcare support in a home-like setting. Standing true to the meaning of Athulya's name, 'Unique', we provide unique services tailored to benefit the silver community. With the installation of grab rails, non-slippery and water absorbent toilet floors, flooring with soft material, and other geriatric accessories, our facility in Bengaluru is designed to suit the needs of the aged people.

Old age should be celebrated. To live up to this quote, we make sure each day at Athulya is celebrated by our residents. Fun activities and engagements are planned for the elderly in a way that promotes their overall well-being of the elderly. Our services include skilled nursing, palliative care, and transition care provided by the best set of medical teams.

Speaking about this phase of expansion of Athulya's service in Bengaluru, G. Srinivasan, CEO, and Founder of Athulya Senior Care said, "Bengaluru is an ideal location for senior living, and we are excited to enter the city with our exclusive offering. The city which is among the fastest growing IT hub is constantly evolving to stay on par with global standards of technological development. Amidst this busy development drive, the elderly might often feel detached and left out. They also carry the burden of physical, emotional, and mental illness with them as they age. This is where Athulya Senior Care can bring a change in their life. Through the idea of Assisted Living, we will be fulfilling our vision and mission of providing comfort and care to the elderly, this includes both personal and medical assistance."

"We have already been well-recognized and appreciated for our services in Chennai and this expansion gives us the opportunity to provide the same here in Bangalore. This is a major milestone, however, not the last one as Athulya's entry into Bengaluru is a step towards creating a robust elder care ecosystem in the country for about 500 thousand senior citizens," added G. Srinivasan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karthik Narayan R, Founder of Athulya Senior Care said, "Growing old is the most beautiful part of life. It should be celebrated and that is what we do at Athulya. We celebrate seniorhood with impeccable services and comprehensive care they deserve. After serving in Chennai for nearly a decade, we are elated to set our mark in Namma Bengaluru. We believe the blessings of our seniors and our motto to make a difference in senior lives have bought us here today. We wish to continue to give our best in the geriatric care sector. Our assisted living facility is built to provide a home-like environment and is specially designed to make the infrastructure senior-friendly. Athulya will strive to satisfy the needs of the rapidly growing silver community and help them live each day - safe, healthy, and happy."

With this expansion in Bengaluru, one of the prominent cities for senior living in India, Athulya now is present in 2 states and has a total number of 5 facilities and is aiming at providing assistance to the elderly, a population expected to reach 319 million by 2050.

Athulya Senior care, headquartered in Chennai, is one of India's largest Assisted Living with 500 beds and a leading home-healthcare service provider that offers services such as assisted living in senior living communities, senior living rental model, geriatric home healthcare services, and many more.

Since its inception, its homecare services have served more than 15,000 senior citizens offering a range of home care services for seniors that include nursing care, doctor visits, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, blood sample collection, ICU setup at home, and bringing the entire gamut of healthcare services to the doorsteps.

For more details please visit https://www.athulyaliving.com/about.php

