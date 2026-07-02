BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 2: Applications are now open for the 'Bharat Life Sciences Award' (BLSA)--a first-of-its-kind national platform to recognise excellence across India's life sciences ecosystem. Backed by a total grant support of INR 7 crore, the Award aims to not only honour outstanding contributions but also enable the advancement of impactful research and innovation in the country.

For more information and to submit your application, please visit www.bharatlifesciencesawards.com.

Inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of positioning India as a global leader in science, innovation, and healthcare, the Bharat Life Sciences Award is convened by FICCI in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India) and aims to celebrate and strengthen India's rich tradition of scientific inquiry and discovery. The platform honours individuals, teams, institutions, and enterprises whose contributions are advancing life sciences and improving health outcomes. The Awards will recognise excellence across the following categories: