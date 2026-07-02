Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vikram-1 nears launch: Who's building India's next gen private rockets?

Vikram-1 nears launch: Who's building India's next gen private rockets?

As Skyroot Aerospace prepares for Vikram-1, startups and defence giants alike are positioning themselves for India's growing commercial launch opportunity

Skyroot’s Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital rocket, flagged off by Telangana CM

Skyroot’s Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital rocket, flagged off by Telangana CM

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s private space sector is poised for a major milestone with Skyroot Aerospace set to attempt the country’s first privately developed orbital launch with Vikram-1 later this month.
 
The Hyderabad-based firm on July 2 said it will attempt the launch between July 12 and August 4, subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site in Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
 
The mission follows Skyroot's successful launch of Vikram-S, India's first privately built rocket to reach suborbital space, in November 2022.
 
Skyroot, however, is not alone in the race. After India opened the space sector to private players in 2020, a handful of startups have begun developing their own launch vehicles, hoping to tap the growing global demand for small satellite launches.
 
 
Defence and aerospace behemoths such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are planning beyond supplying components, announcing plans to manufacture rockets and strengthen their presence in the country's commercial launch ecosystem.

Also Read

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL buys Videocon's Brazil oil and gas stake, takes full ownership of JV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi jointly press the button during the inauguration of an initiative at the India-Japan Business Forum

Maruti's ₹35K cr Kharkhoda plant inaugurated, capacity to reach 1 mn units

WhatsApp

Decoded: All about WhatsApp's username feature and why govt wants it paused

India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister

West Asia crisis caused ₹74,781 cr loss on fuel sales for oil firms: Puri

 
The momentum comes as India seeks to expand its space economy from about $8.4 billion today to $44 billion by 2033. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26, the sector currently accounts for around 2 per cent of the global space economy, with future growth expected to be driven by launch services, satellite communications, earth observation, navigation and an increasingly vibrant private sector.
 
India's push to open the space sector to private companies mirrors a broader global shift towards greater commercial participation in launch services and other space activities.
 
Here's a look at some of the companies building India's next generation of launch vehicles, hoping to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning space launch economy.
 

Skyroot Aerospace

 
Founded in 2018 by former Isro scientists, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space with the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S in 2022. The company is now preparing to make history again with Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, designed to place payloads of up to 350 kg into low-Earth orbit.
 
If successful, Vikram-1 would mark India's first privately executed orbital launch, positioning Skyroot among a small group of companies globally capable of developing and operating orbital rockets.
 
Skyroot became India's first space startup to reach a $1 billion valuation after raising $60 million from GIC and Sherpalo Ventures.
 

Agnikul Cosmos

 
Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is developing Agnibaan, a customisable small-satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 kg to orbit. In 2024, it successfully conducted the country's second private rocket launch and became the first Indian startup to launch from its own privately built launchpad at Sriharikota.
 
The company is known for its largely 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine and is working towards commercial orbital launch services for small satellites. It launched the world’s first rocket with a single piece 3D printed engine from Sriharikota in May 2024, which was designed indigenously.
 

Larsen & Toubro

 
Long associated with Isro as a supplier of launch vehicle hardware, propulsion systems and ground infrastructure, L&T is now looking to expand into rocket manufacturing as India's commercial space sector opens up.
 
The engineering major intends to leverage decades of aerospace sector expertise to support both government and commercial launch programmes, moving beyond its traditional role as a component supplier. L&T has long been involved in building key components for Indian missiles, Mars and lunar missions, satellites and artillery.
 
With private firms now eligible to design, build, and operate launch services, companies such as L&T are well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for commercial satellite launches, according to Reuters.
 

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

 
State-run HAL, best known for aircraft and defence manufacturing, has also announced plans to enter rocket manufacturing as it seeks to diversify its space business.
 
HAL has long manufactured structures and systems for Isro missions. Its expansion into launch vehicle production signals a broader push by public-sector aerospace companies to participate in India's emerging commercial launch market.
 
Along with L&T, HAL has been building the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a mainstay of Isro's satellite launch programme, through a consortium.
 
Together, startups and established aerospace manufacturers are changing India's launch ecosystem, signalling a shift from an Isro-led model to a broader commercial space industry.

More From This Section

COSTS of AI, artificial intelligence

AI was meant to cut costs. Why is it becoming the biggest new expense?

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

WhatsApp usernames rollout under scanner: What the govt is worried about

Google loses EU top court battle over $4.7 bn Android antitrust fine

Google loses EU top court battle over $4.7 bn Android antitrust fine

whatsapp

WhatsApp issues FAQs on username feature amid government scrutiny

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Serial entrepreneur Turakhia launches AI work platform Neo with $30 mn

Topics : rocket launch building rockets Indian Space Research Organisation India space mission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAastha Spintex IPO AllotmentAUtoimmune GastritisTNEA Rank List 2026PM Modi-Takaichi MeetingGlobal Passport Index 2026HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance