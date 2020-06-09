Board Infinity achieves a revenue growth of 400 per cent over FY 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Board Infinity, an edtech start-up announced that the company has clocked revenue growth of 400 per cent in FY 2020 over FY 2019. Lockdown months (April, May) have recorded the highest growth in terms of monthly revenue where it grew around 30 per cent over March numbers.

The edtech start-up witnessed a significant surge in traffic of 350 per cent with the announcement of the campaign - Learn Safe Online. Since then, it has grown exponentially thus clocking 650 per cent growth in paid learner base compared to the start of lockdown.

During the lockdown, the platform has been able to garner 80 per cent plus attendance rates for its live learning programs aimed at skilling and employability.

is also known for the largest number of industry experts available in India to solve employability related needs for job seekers in the 0-5 years of work experience range. It solves these career needs with industry experts from IIT, IIMs and other reputed educational institutions working in top firms in India and abroad.

Achieving this feat, Sumesh Nair - Co-founder and CEO, commented, "Edtech sector is witnessing upsurge and rapid growth during COVID. We have been able to grow revenues tremendously apart from the user base in the last 3 months. Our focus on productivity, high growth, and bottom line has been 3 factors helping to maintain high cash flows with great margins during these times as well."

"We have launched multiple products to make sure jobseekers benefit during these tough times. Despite the slowdown in hiring, we have been able to deliver employment opportunities for our learners. Some of the companies which hired include names like Sony, Toppr, Andromeda," he added.

He further added that COVID has propelled the growth in online/live classes and having strong fundamentals, technology, and a great team enabled to take advantage of such a high growth phenomenon.

is also currently in advanced stages of discussions with marquee Series A investors for growth into new markets and products and for strengthening learning technology. They aim to be the #1 player in the early career segment in the next 3 years.

