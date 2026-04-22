PNN New Delhi [India], April 22: Paras Health, a leading healthcare provider in North India, has been at the forefront of delivering accessible and high-quality medical services across the region. With eight hospitals strategically located in Gurugram, Panchkula, Patna, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Udaipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar, Paras Health has made it its mission to provide specialized tertiary medical care while keeping healthcare affordable. The organization's growth story is not only a reflection of its operational success but also its unwavering commitment to compassionate care. Founded in 2006 with the launch of its first hospital in Gurugram, Paras Health has expanded rapidly, with over 2,100 beds currently in operation. Over the years, the organization has successfully identified underserved markets and invested in healthcare facilities that offer critical medical services where they are most needed. Paras Health's network of hospitals specializes in key clinical areas, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastro sciences, and orthopedics and joint replacement. By offering expert care across multiple specialties, Paras Health ensures that patients receive comprehensive treatment under one roof.

Strategic Expansion and Quality Excellence at Paras Health One of the core pillars of Paras Health's success is its strategic approach to expansion. The organization has consistently focused on entering regions with high demand for healthcare services but limited access to quality medical facilities. For example, Paras Health's hospital in Gurugram was the first corporate hospital to set up operations in the city, and the hospital in Srinagar is now the largest private hospital in the region. These first-mover advantages have allowed Paras Health to establish a strong presence in these communities and address gaps in healthcare access. The organization's commitment to quality is evident in the numerous accreditations it has received over the years. Paras Health's hospital in Gurugram was the first in Haryana to receive the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation in 2009, setting a high standard for other hospitals in the region. The hospitals in Patna and Udaipur also received NABH accreditation in 2016 and 2021, respectively. These achievements underscore Paras Health's dedication to providing healthcare services that meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

Embracing Innovation and Future Growth Plans As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, Paras Health has embraced innovation to stay ahead. The organization has implemented advanced technologies and integrated digital transformation into its operations. By leveraging data-driven decision-making, optimizing cost structures, and improving hospital productivity, Paras Health has ensured that it remains efficient while delivering excellent patient care. The group's focus on technology and innovation also extends to improving patient experiences, allowing them to access healthcare more conveniently and effectively. Looking ahead, Paras Health's future is marked by significant expansion plans. With a pipeline of new projects in Gurugram and Ludhiana, Paras Health aims to increase its bed capacity from 2,135 beds as of March 31, 2024, to 2,935 beds by March 31, 2029. These expansions will further strengthen the organization's ability to provide top-notch healthcare to even more people across North India, especially in underserved regions where the need for quality healthcare is critical.

The growth of Paras Health is a testament to its commitment to operational excellence, patient care, and community well-being. The organization's leadership team, along with its dedicated staff, continues to drive the mission of making high-quality healthcare accessible to all. With its expansion plans, innovative strategies, and focus on compassionate care, Paras Health is well-positioned to continue playing a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare in North India. Paras Health: A Future Built on Excellence With a legacy of 20 years of delivering exceptional healthcare, Paras Health stands as a beacon of excellence and a best hospital in India, redefining standards in the Indian healthcare landscape. The organization continues to redefine what's possible in healthcare by ensuring that every patient receives the best care available. As it grows and expands, Paras Health remains dedicated to its mission of providing accessible, affordable, and compassionate care to communities across North India.

Through its unwavering focus on quality care, innovation, and community impact, Paras Health is transforming healthcare delivery in the region, ensuring that more people have access to the life-saving services they need. As the organization moves forward, its commitment to healthcare excellence will remain at the heart of everything it does. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)