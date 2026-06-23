NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23: Galgotias University marked 5,500 placements across more than 1,250 recruiters, reinforcing its position as a leading talent pipeline for India's industry. The achievement was recognised at the Student Felicitation Ceremony 2026, where the University honoured placed students and celebrated the leadership of student coordinators who ensured smooth execution of recruitment initiatives throughout the placement season. The scale of placement outcomes reflects the confidence that industry leaders place in Galgotias University students and the University's sustained focus on academic excellence, and industry readiness. Leading organisations recruited Galgotias students in significant numbers during the placement season. Infosys recruited 526 students, Capgemini 228, Cognizant 205, City Union Bank Ltd. 188, LTM 119, Accenture 91, and EY 61, demonstrating the depth and consistency of placement opportunities available across disciplines.

The placement season also recorded several standout achievements. The highest package offered reached INR 60 LPA, while the highest internship opportunity carried a monthly stipend of INR 1.25 lakh. Many students secured offers in the INR 15 LPA to INR 26.6 LPA range from leading national and global organisations. The University also documented over 80 Dream Offers across the Big 4 firms, with students placed at Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC. The ceremony recognised the student coordinators whose leadership and commitment shaped the placement ecosystem. Working closely with recruiters, the Corporate Resource Centre, and their peers, they established a transparent, efficient, and student-centric process that enabled the scale of outcomes achieved.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said "5,500 placements in a single year signal something clear that our curriculum works because it is built with industry at the table. The trust that leading employers continue to place in our students reflects the strength of our industry partnerships, practical learning approach, and commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to contribute from day one. The trust that recruiters continue to place in our students is the strongest validation of this approach." Galgotias University's placement success is a manifestation of a deeply industry integrated learning ecosystem. The University operates nearly 20 industry-aligned Centres of Excellence and learning centres developed with leading firms including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, Salesforce and IBM. These centres provide students with hands-on experience, access to emerging technologies, industry-certified learning pathways, and direct engagement with practitioners, bridging the gap between classroom learning and professional success.

The strong placement outcomes are complemented by growing national and global recognition. Galgotias University has been featured in the QS World University Rankings for three consecutive years and is currently ranked 16th among all private universities in India, 46th overall and and 3rd among private universities in Uttar Pradesh. These rankings reflect the University's academic reputation, research ecosystem, industry engagement, and commitment to student success. Recruitment for the 2026-27 cohort is already underway, with early placements from Deloitte, EY, and KPMG. The University continues to expand partnerships with emerging tech firms to support students entering AI, fintech, and sustainability sectors. About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact. In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)