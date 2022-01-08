CBSE stated "No" changes in exam pattern: CBSE Term 2 Class 10-12 Board Exams 2022

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/Oswaal Books): There is an announcement made by CBSE considering the exam pattern - "No" changes in the exam pattern for class 10th and 12th.

The Central Board of Secondary Education comes out in front and makes the students aware that they are not planning to change the exam pattern anytime soon.

The pattern they announced on July 5, 2021, will be followed for 10th and 12th. Until further notice, students need to prepare their minds that there is no other exam pattern announced by the CBSE that contradicts the pattern they have announced previously.

The CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern:

When they have come up with "no changes" in the exam pattern, you must be aware of the actual examination pattern you need to follow. The examination paper that CBSE prepares for classes 10th and 12th will be a combination of different formats, including case-based, open-ended, short answer, long answer type, and some situation-based questions. The duration of the examination will be two hours, and the student needs to answer all questions within this time frame only.

Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned that the syllabus would be rationalized for CBSE Term 2 only, and the rest will depend on the COVID-19 situation across India. The pattern will be decided by keeping it and everything else under consideration. But to date, students need to stick to the same pattern.

What are students supposed to do after the CBSE's "no exam pattern change" announcement?

As CBSE has rectified students' doubts considering the exam pattern, students now need to prepare accordingly. You are not supposed to follow only objective-based, subjective-based, or vice-a-versa-based guidelines. Be sure to prepare for the pattern announced by them in 2021.

Meanwhile, if the students are facing mental health issues then they can refer to this article to stay healthy!

FAQ:

Is there any delay in examinations in 2022 for classes 10 and 12?

So far, there has been no specific announcement from CBSE regarding the examination date. If we learn about the same, we will definitely update you.

How can I prepare for my board examination?

When preparing for your board examination, be sure to understand all the important topics and pay attention to the scoring chapters. The scoring chapters will help you get the most out of your result.

What are the basic preparation tips I need to follow to prepare for my class 12th or 10th examinations?

When you wish to prepare for the class 12th and 10th examinations, understand the syllabus and be consistent with it. Unfortunately, if you are not consistently studying the syllabus, getting good grades will not be your thing. Students can also plan their exams with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Question Bank for Board Exams 2022, and you will get: Strictly as per the Term-II syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)

* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-

I. Stand- Alone MCQs,

II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

III. Case-based MCQs.

* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions

When will the practicals start for classes 10th and 12th?

To date, the CBSE has made no announcements that are considered practical. But the assessment that you have completed in term 1 will probably be considered as the practical record if situations remain out of control.

We wish all the 10th and 12th-grade students all the best and hope you will all be able to score the highest possible in your board examination. For more such updates, stay tuned with us!

