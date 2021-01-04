Centum Electronics Limited Receives DRDO's Prestigious Defence Technology Absorption Award

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4. (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bangalore-based Centum Electronics Limited, the leading Electronics Company, was awarded the prestigious Defence Technology Absorption Award by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), India's premier research and development organization for military and defence technology, at a ceremony hosted at the DRDO HQ recently.
The award was handed over to Centum CMD, Apparao V Mallavarapu by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in recognition of Centum Electronics' outstanding contribution towards the absorption of critical technology in defence space systems and pioneering the development of Space Grade Hardware of onboard Satellite based Electronic Warfare Payload for the Satellite Mission Kautilya.
Apparao V Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director said, "It is a great honour and privilege to receive this wonderful recognition from Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of Government of India. It was the extraordinary teamwork and support we received from the Scientists and Engineers of DRDO that enabled us to deliver this State-of-the-Art System of National Importance. There have been many first-time technologies and processes developed by Centum Electronics that made realising this Complex system possible. This is a very proud moment for all of us at Centum."
