PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], July 20: With rapid technological advancements in recent years, the workforce requirements across industries have also changed significantly that in turn has prompted the employers across the world to look for graduates with a broader range of skills. As artificial intelligence, automation, data science, cybersecurity and digital transformation continue to alter the way industries function, the classroom teaching is no longer sufficient to prepare graduates for the rapidly changing job market. Today's employers expect graduates to possess not only domain knowledge but also industry-recognized certifications, practical exposure and multidisciplinary competencies that not only prepare them for the future of work but also train them in a way that they start making meaningful contributions to the organization from day one itself. 7.5 Lakh Certifications Completed by Students; Enhances Employment by 30% in Campus Placements.

To meet these changing industry expectations, Chandigarh University has gone beyond the prescribed academic curriculum to create a comprehensive learning system that is focused on enhancing students' employability and industry readiness. Alongside the degree programmes offered by Chandigarh University, it has also nurtured a comprehensive learning model of Value-Added Courses (VACs), global certifications, industry internships and experiential learning opportunities designed primarily to enhance students' employability, strengthen their industry readiness and bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace requirements. The main objective behind this academic approach is to equip the students with emerging skills that industries demand today while preparing them for the future of work.

Chandigarh University provides opportunities to its students to pursue multiple certifications and value-added courses throughout their academic journey, depending upon their interests, career aspirations and convenience. This flexible learning model allows students to continuously upskill themselves without interrupting their regular studies in a hassle-free manner thereby making lifelong learning an integral part of their academic journey. 273 Value-Added Courses Empower Students with Skills in Emerging Technologies In the academic year 2025-26 alone, Chandigarh University offered 273 multidisciplinary Value-Added Courses (VAC) in domains including Engineering, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Management, Commerce, Education, Health Sciences, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Sciences and among other interdisciplinary domains. These courses were delivered through offline, online, blended and industry-supported learning models that ensured that students gain practical competencies beyond conventional classroom learning.

The curriculum of these courses has been carefully designed and aligned to the emerging technologies and future industry requirements. Students can choose from courses covering Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI for Educators, Prompt Engineering, Blockchain, Ethical Hacking, Data Science, Angular, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), CAD/CAM, PCB Design, Industrial Automation, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Financial Technologies, Digital Pedagogy, Entrepreneurship, Fluorescence Spectroscopy and several other specialised domains, enabling learners from diverse disciplines to build expertise in cutting-edge technologies and professional skills. Integrated with platforms such as SWAYAM, NPTEL and other leading MOOC platforms, these courses combine classroom learning with practical assignments, projects, workshops and certification assessments to deliver experiential learning aligned with emerging industry requirements. The 30 to 60-hour Value-Added Courses are offered through offline, online, blended, industry-integrated and MOOC-based learning modes, providing students with flexible opportunities to pursue additional certifications alongside their regular degree programmes.

And beyond technical knowledge, these programmes incorporate practical assignments, industry projects, laboratory sessions, software-based training, workshops and expert interactions to ensure students develop problem-solving abilities alongside conceptual understanding. 7.5 Lakh Certifications from Global Learning Platforms in 2025-26 Strengthening its focus on industry-ready education beyond the classroom settings, Chandigarh University has collaborated with the globally recognized learning platforms including the likes of LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Infosys Springboard, SWAYAM, UNESCO and Saylor Academy to provide students access to internationally-recognized certifications across diverse domains. The initiative allows students to acquire additional skills beyond their academic curriculum at their own pace while enhancing their employability prospects. In 2025-26, Chandigarh University students completed more than 7.5 lakh course certifications through these platforms which clearly showcases its commitment to nurture a future-ready workforce in emerging domains, which has resulted in 30% increase in campus placements. These certifications are carefully integrated across General Proficiency, Open Electives, University Core, Value-Added Courses, Research & Innovation tracks and project gap courses, allowing students to acquire globally recognized credentials while pursuing their degree programmes.

Building Employability Beyond Degrees Chandigarh University's academic model has been designed to develop competencies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, programming, automation, digital technologies, business analytics, entrepreneurship, leadership and professional communication that enables its students to adapt to evolving workplace requirements. Aligned to principles of Outcome-Based Education (OBE) model and readiness to Industry 4.0, Chandigarh University's unique and multidisciplinary blended academic model combines emerging technologies, industry-integrated learning, globally recognized certifications and flexible learning opportunities that prepares graduates for the rapidly evolving professional environments. Students are encouraged to pursue multiple certifications and value-added courses based on their academic interests and career aspirations that allows them to make adjustments to their learning experience while they continuously upgrade their skill sets throughout their academic journey in the university.

Delivered through offline, online, blended, industry-integrated and MOOC-based learning models, Chandigarh University's flexible learning model enables its students to pursue certifications alongside their regular curriculum, making lifelong learning an integral part of the academic experience. Chandigarh University is equipping students to adapt, innovate and contribute effectively across diverse sectors throughout their careers. This unique blended academic model of Chandigarh University also places a strong emphasis on experiential learning, entrepreneurship and multidisciplinary education by integrating industry projects, expert interactions, practical assignments, workshops and software-based training into the learning process. This approach not only strengthens technical competencies but also develops critical thinking, innovation, leadership qualities, professional communication and problem-solving abilities which are prerequisites for today's dynamic and ever-evolving workplace.

Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)