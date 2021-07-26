Create an emergency fund with Bajaj Finance Online FD

You would like to read
- Pune Digital Marketing company, TTDigitals launches online marketing courses
- Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India ESG Equity Fund
- Orient Electric launches range of Emergency LED lights
- Leading emergency medical services provider - Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, announces the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria as MD & CEO
- Medohis introduces Medohis Emergency Card for individuals and their families in case of any mishappening
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Uncertainty is the root cause for all stress. Individuals face uncertainty when it comes to planning their children's future, health, financial emergencies, etc. Having a contingency plan in such situations alleviates some of the stress. Having a substantial secure amount at your disposal greatly helps during such unforeseen situations.
Apart from uncertainties, increase in expenses and inflating prices have shed light on the need to have an emergency fund in place. There are multiple investment tools available to create an emergency fund. However, while choosing a plan one must prioritise safety and surety of returns. Hence, it is recommended to choose a financial tool that ranks lower on the risk parameter, when one is looking to create an emergency fund.
(https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit) Fixed deposit is a low risk investment avenue where one can get guaranteed returns, as the amount one receives at maturity won't be dependent on the dynamic market movements.
Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart choice for creating an emergency fund. Here's why:
Assured and attractive interest rates
Bajaj Finance offers some of the highest (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-fees-and-interest-rates) FD interest rates up to 6.50%. For non-senior citizens, the applicable interest rate is 6.50%, and an extra 0.10% is offered to those who choose to invest online. Senior citizens can avail an additional rate benefit of 0.25%, irrespective of the mode of investment.
To understand how one can create an emergency fund with Bajaj Finance FD, consider investing Rs. 20,00,000 as principal amount. Given below is a tabular representation of returns at maturity.
Thus, one is ensured of stable returns and substantial gains at maturity. This maturity amount can be used as a source of income to fund expenses till a normal cash flow is restored.
Loan against FD
This feature is especially useful in times of uncertainties, when one requires additional funds to meet certain requirements. Generally withdrawing the amount before the maturity period can lead to a fall in the interest rate. However, Bajaj Finance offers an alternative, where one can avail of a loan against their FD to meet the urgent financial requirements. 75% of the fixed deposit amount can be availed as a loan. No interest will get deducted on resorting to this alternative.
Easy online investment process
With Bajaj Finance online FD, one can invest in just a few minutes using a hassle-free, paperless online process. With this online FD process, one can opt for contactless deposits and simple document retrieval from the convenience their own home. There is no need to wait in long queues, and as a senior citizen or non-senior citizen investing online, one can also receive a 0.25% and 0.10% additional rate benefit respectively. Investors can also calculate their returns before they choose to invest, by using the FD interest rate calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website.
Safety and credibility
Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA/Stable by CRISIL and MAAA/Stable by ICRA. Higher safety ratings are an indication of timely payments and no defaults. With this, one can be rest assured that your principal amount and steady returns are in safe hands.
Equipped with this information, investors can now consider investing in a (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD) Bajaj Finance online FD to be prepared for unforeseen emergencies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor