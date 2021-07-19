DIVOC Health empowers 10,000 plus underprivileged against long COVID

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIVOC Labs, a leading diagnostic company, recently organized a week-long testing camp for the underprivileged in Delhi NCR and conducted more than 10,000+ tests for long COVID.
DIVOC Health has 2 NABL approved laboratories in the city and runs quality testing including RT-PCR for COVID and more than 700 types of blood tests and 300 health packages. As part of a drive to enable COVID sufferers in lower socio-economic strata of the society, DIVOC Health has enabled health packages for more than 10,000 patients in Delhi and Western UP.
Working with onfield doctors and NGOs they provided blood sample testing including diabetes panel, cardiac panel, complete hemogram, thyroid testing and 25 additional parameters. These help diagnose long COVID and also enable treatment.
Dr. Kanav Kahol, Founder and CEO of DIVOC Health said, "Long COVID is the next epidemic. India has had more than 2.5 Crore people who have had COVID and a significant percentage of them will need support for the long term. This is an attempt to enable Long COVID treatment for people who need it the most. Each of these packages can run into thousands of rupees and be out of reach for a large section of the society. DIVOC Health is committed to reversing COVID and this is a small effort from our side and we invite other laboratories to also join in this initiative."
DIVOC Labs is a new enterprise bringing innovative healthcare products into the Indian Market established by Dr. Kanav Kahol, a former professor from Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic USA and a renowned healthcare innovator. DIVOC Health has 2 NABL approved laboratories in New Delhi and Ghaziabad and is also providing vaccinations for COVID-19 at its Ghaziabad facilities.
DIVOC Health was formed to reverse the COVID-19 Pandemic. Using Innovative Products and approaches, DIVOC aims to address the needs of the Indian healthcare market. DIVOC Health is a new enterprise bringing innovative healthcare products into the Indian Market established by Dr. Kanav Kahol, a former professor from Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic USA and a renowned healthcare innovator.
To address the Immediate need for India to have access to high-quality COVID-19 Tests DIVOC is bringing GeneDrive RT-PCR COVID-19 Tests to India.
