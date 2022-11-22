Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal earns recognition through his philanthropic work

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): For his extensive philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, renowned social worker Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal is continually being felicitated by various social organizations.

World Book of Records, London has awarded him with a letter of appreciation.

World Book of Records London's CEO Santosh Shukla through his appreciation letter has praised Dr. Bansal's dedication and commitment towards the society, his compassion, his efforts to encourage cultural diversity and maintain social harmony in the society and has also said that Dr. Bansal is a prime example of humanity to mankind.

It is to be noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal had created a record by distributing around 25 lakh food packets to the poor and destitute. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire country was fearful and in chaos, a lockdown had to be declared, considering the seriousness of the pandemic.

Everybody was forced to live within the four walls of their homes. Labours and middle class families were left without their sources of earnings. In such a situation, Agra's renowned social activist and businessman Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal, following the advice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, pledged to provide home cooked meals to the poor and hungry.

With the help of police and administration, during the 70 days of lockdown period, 12.5 lakh packets of food were home delivered to the needy. Not just this, when the migrant labourers of Bihar and Delhi were forced to return back to their homes on foot,

Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal distributed around 1 lakh such food packets everyday to these returning migrant labourers through different social organisations. During the entire lockdown period, he distributed around 25 lakh food packets which is the highest distribution of food packets done by any single person or organisation in India.

