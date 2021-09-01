Engrossing film Crime Factory written and directed by KK Binojee reaps audience's applause

You would like to read
- KK Binojee's film Crime Factory, making big in film festival circuit
- Hyperlocal, AI-Enabled blue/grey collar recruitment app eZJobs crosses over 1 million downloads on Play Store
- MX Player takes the responsibility of vaccinating its employees and their families
- Vivaan Shah - Zoya Afroz Starrer Kabaad The Coin will release on MX Player on May 17
- New Age production house IdeaRack enters OTT space with Runaway Lugaai for MX Player, stars Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): Sara Film Factory has ventured into Bollywood with KK Binojee directed raw, rustic and realistic, multiple award-winning film Crime Factory which dropped on MX Player, Hungama Play and Vodafone movies & Television Network on 27th of August 2021.
The film got immense acclaim and has won eight awards and seven official selections at various film festivals in 2020-2021.
After winning praises from critics, the film is reaping accolades from movie goers for its engaging content, hard-hitting dialogues, terrific performances, songs, background music, and sound design. Crime Factory was shot in real locations of slums with the barest possible minimum crew on a very tight budget, but it never compromised on content and entertainment. It definitely is an ode to independent filmmaking, as the makers say.
The acclamation from the normal movie-loving population goes on to prove that in today's world, content is king. Producers Munaf Baluch and Sanjog Singh said that they did expect this tremendous response from the public, and it didn't come as a surprise to them because that's the same feeling they experienced when they watched the preview of their film.
They said they believed in Director KK Binojee, his talent, passion and dedication, and now it's for the world to notice the same. Writer-Director KK Binojee, who has written the story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics, said that filmmaking is never a one man's job. He attributed the film's success to the cast and crew. Binojee repeatedly says that the script and the cast are the two most important pillars on which a good film stands, and everything else adds to the elevation of storytelling in films.
The makers want to take the film to the maximum possible number of people worldwide and are in talks with various OTT and DTH platforms for its release online. They said the film would be streaming on at least ten platforms worldwide in the coming days.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor