Enrol now for SNAP To upskill with SICSR's MBA Programmes

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), one of the premier institutes located in the heart of Pune, offers exclusive education programmes in management with a blend of IT.

Admissions are accepted based on the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021), for which registrations are closing soon.

Through the SNAP entrance exam, SICSR shortlists the students for the GE and PI-WAT processes. This exam is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU). Under the SNAP 2021 notice, the SNAP 2021 exam will be conducted on three dates, i.e., December 19, 2021, January 8, 2022, and January 16, 2022. Applicants may participate in the SNAP exam twice, with higher scores being considered for the selection.

The SNAP 2021 registration process has already begun on August 31, 2021, and ends on November 27, 2021. There is an official SNAP practice test to help applicants understand the exam interface.

The SNAP exam is an online test that includes three sections of general English - reading comprehension, language reasoning, and language skills. This exam also checks the students' quantitative skills, data interpretation, data sufficiency, analytical and logical thinking. The total test time is expected to be of 60 minutes.

SICSR provides its students with an excellent IT infrastructure that helps enhance their skills and develop their soft skills. The faculty members are all well trained and well versed in their discipline and offer a comprehensive portfolio of academic IT programmes. SICSR surveys its course content contingent upon the current industry needs, with innovation empowered learning as a significant piece of the experience. It has been spearheading jobs in various domains including management and Information Technology with its strong Alumni base. The core thought of SICSR is to be industry-driven, information-based, and socially mindful.

At SICSR, diverse programmes in the field of computer education are offered, viz. Master of Business Administration in Information Technology (MBA-IT), Master of Business Administration in Digital Transformation (MBA-DT), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology (BBA-IT).

SICSR's goal is to prepare IT pioneers for the IT business worldwide. They prepare industry-ready experts through their courses and strengthen the overall student development. Additionally, the institute helps students to use innovation to meet their business goals. As an IT Institution, it is their obligation to add and contribute to the knowledge and advancement of society.

Prof. Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, says, "SICSR aims to prepare professionals for the IT industry worldwide by imparting world-class IT education to them. We offer state-of-art Information Technology education for building leading-edge and innovative IT applications. IT has become a critical tool for economic, business, and social development and is playing a pivotal and catalytic role in the nation's progress. The fundamental principles on which we lean on are to use IT in all that we do so that our students are technology savvy and practice the use of IT to solve business problems."

Top recruiters from across the globe visit the institution for placement activities including Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, HSBC, and D. E. Shaw India.

The highest annual package received by the MBA (IT) (2020-22) students is almost Rs. 26 Lakh. Additionally, the students are provided with practical as well as theoretical learning that helps them to learn better and develop further.

For further information, visit - (https://bit.ly/3aQcIfs) and to apply for the SNAP test, visit - (https://bit.ly/3aPxcoT)

