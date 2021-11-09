Entropik introduces Ground-breaking eye tracking technology

You would like to read
- Shubhra Ranjan IAS embraces technology, eyes expansion; Targets to double number of centres and treble student enrolment by FY24
- Affiliatics - Grow your eCommerce and D2C Brands by 300x!
- PingPong Payments leads the global eCommerce boom with its dedicated supplier payments solution
- Deciphering the leadership hiring trends in India: CXO Moves Annual Report 20-21
- 'Dilli Kaand', a journey of painful incidents, directed By Kritik Kumar to be released on 24th September 2021
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://entropiktech.com/) Entropik Tech, the world leader in Emotion AI, today announced the launch of the first multi-platform eye tracking technology that works on both web and mobile devices.
Using tracking through web and mobile cameras, the innovative eye tracking technology is accurate, agile, and easy-to-use.
Using AI and ML technologies (solving for regular issues like lighting and camera quality), Entropik's eye tracking technology maintains an accuracy rate of over 96%. Moreover, it is built for enterprise-scale integration that enables brands to conduct multiple tests and leverage online respondents across 120 countries.
Entropik's eye tracking technology will also be available for external integration through web and mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), enabling developers and companies to measure eye gaze data at an unprecedented scale. Eye gaze data is used to identify and analyze patterns of visual attention of individuals as they perform specific tasks, and it provides brands and agencies with important data about consumer preferences and behaviour.
Intuitive and fast paced, eye tracking data is calibrated in just a few seconds. Advanced AI-based Neural Network algorithms capture eye movement in real-time and seamlessly synchronize the data with Entropik's Consumer Insights platform, which provides a guide to interpreting eye tracking data and translating it into actionable insights. While maintaining a high accuracy rate, Entropik's software-based eye tracking technology is more affordable and less labor intensive than hardware-driven eye tracking technology.
Talking about the new technology, Ranjan Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Entropik Tech, said: "The launch of this new technology helps brands unlock the potential of next generation eye tracking modules and enables brands to get precise user and customer metrics that can lead to better business decisions and superior consumer experiences.(https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/eye-tracking.asp) The eye tracking market is estimated to grow from $368 million in 2020 to $1,098 million in 2025, tripling in just five years. There is a high and growing demand for eye tracking technology throughout a wide number of sectors today including media, research, ecommerce, ed-tech, and more.
Operating across the US, South Asia, Southeast Asia, European Union and Middle East Asia, Entropik Tech has helped brands leverage Emotion AI technologies to deliver superior experiences to their customers.
The new eye tracking technology announced today is available as a SAAS (Software as a Service) module, as are Entropik's existing facial coding and brainwave mapping technologies. For more information, visit the (https://entropiktech.com/eye-tracking-technology/) website.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor