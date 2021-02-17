Evonik India to showcase advanced product for biogas purification, at "E Bioenergy 2021" event

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): To support the growth of the biogas and bio-energy sector, Indian Biogas Association (IBA), in cooperation with German Biogas Association (GBA) and supported by the Indo-German Chamber Commerce (IGCC), is organizing this Virtual 'Bio-Energy E-Pavilion 2021', a two-days' event, from February 18 to 19, 2021 on a virtual platform.
Evonik India Pvt. Ltd., a part of Evonik, the creative industrial group from Germany and one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies, is showcasing its innovative polymer-based membrane technology for efficient purification of biogas, at this Virtual event "E Bioenergy 2021".
Evonik Team will be showcasing their membrane technology, SEPURAN® Green, the unique polymer-based membranes that make it possible to obtain biomethane with a purity level of up to 99 per cent from the crude biogas.
Evonik India's technical expert from High-Performance Polymer business vertical will be presenting in one of the conference sessions on 'Contemporary Technologies' scheduled on February 19, 2021, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, titled 'Biogas Purification by Efficient Membrane Technology - SEPURAN® Green'.
SEPURAN® Green, with its patented 3-step membrane-based gas separation process significantly increases the recovery of biomethane, which has a corresponding effect on the profitability of biogas processing plants, hence making the upgrading process as efficient and economical as possible. Consequently, Evonik's biogas upgrading technology helps conserve resources and protect the environment.
Benefits of SEPURAN® Green membrane technology from Evonik:
* High methane yield of up to & greater than 99 per cent and high purities & greater than 99 per cent (patented 3-stage process)
* Highest energy efficiency (~ 0.2 kWel/Nm3crude biogas)
* Easy to operate, little maintenance - easy start & stop
* No chemical use and no wastewater
* Easy to scale up - containerized system
Biogas is produced by microbial fermentation of, for instance, sustainable raw materials, effluent sludge or liquid manure. Following separation of various minor components like water vapour, hydrogen sulphide, and particularly CO2, the biogas can then be used commercially, by feeding it into existing gas grids, in combined heat and power plants, or as climate friendly fuel at filling stations.
SEPURAN® Green technology can handle multiple feedstock options such as Agricultural waste (e.g. paddy straw), Press mud from Sugar industry, Cattle dung, Poultry waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), wastewater treatment plants and Landfill.
Evonik India is committed to support the initiative of SATAT scheme, in line with the goals of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and Swachh Bharat Mission. Under the SATAT initiative, the Government of India envisages setting up of 5000 compressed biogas (CBG) plants by 2023-24 with a production target of 15 million tonnes, facilitating new employment opportunities and enhancing farmers' income towards invigorating the rural economy. Evonik's membrane technology 'SEPURAN® Green' supports the Indian Government initiatives to develop renewable energy and ensure national energy security while boosting the MSME sector.
To register at Virtual 'Bio-Energy E-Pavilion 2021', please visit - (https://bep2021.biogas-india.com/#registration)
For more details on SEPURAN® GREEN technology, please visit -(https://www.membrane-separation.com/en/upgrading-of-biogas-to-biomethane-with-sepuran-green)
Evonik Industries AG
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of EUR13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, today and tomorrow.
Evonik Indian Subcontinent
Headquartered in Mumbai, India, this cluster caters to India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Evonik has been active in India for four decades via predecessor companies. Today, in addition to the main office in Mumbai, Evonik has two production sites, 2 research and development centres and 6 application technology labs in and around Mumbai.
