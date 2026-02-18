PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18: On January 29, 2026, when Shrika Rana was announced as the champion of the National Woxsen Olympiad 2026 - Red Hat Brainiac Champion hosted by Woxsen University, it was a moment she had never experienced before. - "AI Should Compress Time, Not Learning," says Shrika "This victory was deeply personal," says the second year B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering student at Woxsen University, Hyderabad. "I have never been a winner before. I was always above average, but never the best." For years, winning was a goal. Then, quietly, it became a dream. After Class 12, she had begun to believe she was "good, but not that good." So, standing there in her second year, hearing her name announced, felt less like a moment of triumph and more like acknowledgement. "It felt like the universe was saying, we see you. You have been putting in the work."

Shrika credits her success not to last-minute preparation, but to something a tad bit less visible. Mindset. She calls herself strategically optimistic. Negative self-talk is not something she entertains, even casually. "I never allow myself to say something is over for me. I do not joke about it. I do not give it airtime." That belief shaped major decisions in her life, including leaving West Bengal during a period of uncertainty and convincing her skeptical parents to let her join Woxsen University, because it was far away from home. The same clarity of thought defined her performance in the Group Discussion round. The topic was Inclusivity vs. Excellence. She began by grounding the debate in definitions, arguing that excellence cannot meaningfully exist without inclusivity. If your benchmark excludes entire groups, she reasoned; you are only measuring a subset.

When another participant challenged her, claiming that inclusivity sometimes compromises merit, she leaned into the exchange. Dismissing someone's competence and attributing their success solely to inclusive policies, she argued, is no different from claiming immigrants are "taking jobs" rather than performing better. "I thrive when someone challenges my point," she says. "That is when I am at my best." Shrika, who is specialising in AI & Machine Learning, brings the same honesty to discussions around technology. She openly acknowledges her reservations. Before AI became powerful, understanding a research paper required reading it carefully and thinking through every section. That effort created depth. "Knowledge accumulated through effort sticks differently," she reflects.

Yet she is equally clear about AI's potential. "AI should compress time, not learning." The real difference, she says, is not whether students use AI, but how they use it. Clear prompts, structured thinking and real intellectual effort separate serious learners from shortcut seekers. From self-doubt to certainty, Shrika's Olympiad win is more than a title. It is about belief, consistency and refusing to accept impossible as the final answer.

