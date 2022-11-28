FanTiger - India's first music NFT platform, crosses 50k transactions, in top five NFT projects globally

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): FanTiger, India's first music NFT platform, today achieved a unique feat by registering a record sales of more than 50,000 NFT transactions in the last 30 days, making it to the Top 5 NFT projects in the world when compared to the Top NFT projects listed and ranked on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace globally.

FanTiger accomplished this milestone, riding the crest of the recent launch of new music NFT launches across different genres over the past one quarter. FanTiger empowers Independent Artists to build their fan community on the platform and the fans support the Artists to launch new music by buying their music NFTs. The active participation of artists and fans across social platforms and communities is aiding in building interesting insights, further enabling creation of music as desired by fans. NFT gated music concerts have supplemented the acceptance of music NFTs and expanded the fan base.

FanTiger's achievement is a reflection of the rise in the popularity of Music NFTs in India. This also underscores the deepening bonding between artists, fans and investors, especially at a time when digital collectibles are growing in popularity among early adopters in a music-loving nation.

Prashan Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FanTiger, said, "It is encouraging to look at how FanTiger is leading the change to empower Independent Artists and build the music NFT ecosystem in India. We have been working at the bottom of the pyramid and laying a strong foundation to ensure that a stable, transparent and value driven platform is built. It is deemed and designed to address all stakeholders -- artists, fans, investors etc. We are happy to see that we are amongst the top five NFT projects globally and soon we shall surpass all expectations of our customers and investors."

Music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of songs, share royalty income, access an exclusive community and limited edition signed merchandise, along with an opportunity to personally interact with artists and much more.

FanTiger's vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and educate and generate awareness around digital collectibles. It will also roll out initiatives aimed at supercharging the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs.

FanTiger.com is a music NFT marketplace working to create a decentralized community for artists and their fans by providing a platform for creating, buying and selling digital collectibles. FanTiger has raised USD 5.5 million in a seed round led by Multicoin Capital. Founded by Prashan Agarwal, ex-CEO of Gaana and co-founder of PropTiger, and Krishna Singh, FanTiger empowers Independent Artists to build fan communities on the platform and enable fans to help shape their career using music NFTs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)