VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, has been recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in Supply Chain, Transportation & Logistics, underscoring its commitment to building a high-performance culture where people, innovation, and operational excellence come together to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The recognition reflects FedEx's longstanding commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where team members are empowered to grow, innovate, and succeed. Guided by its People-Service-Profit (PSP) philosophy, FedEx believes that investing in its people enables outstanding service for customers, creating sustainable business growth and long-term value for the communities it serves.

Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President - Operations, Planning and Engineering, India, FedEx, said, "India is playing an increasingly important role in global commerce, and the strength of our business begins with the strength of our people. This recognition reflects the dedication, expertise, and customer-first mindset of our team members, who keep businesses connected to global markets every day. As we continue to invest in our network and capabilities across India, building a high-performing workforce will remain fundamental to delivering operational excellence, enabling customer success, and supporting the country's long-term growth." Sumit Neogi, Managing Director - Human Resources, Middle East, India Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, said, "Creating a great workplace is an ongoing commitment to investing in people, developing inclusive leaders, and building a culture where innovation, collaboration and accountability thrive. At FedEx, we are committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our team members to grow, contribute, and make an impact. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and trust of our people, reinforcing our belief that a strong culture is essential to delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers, our business, and the communities we serve."

India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and an increasingly important hub for global trade. As FedEx continues to strengthen its network and capabilities across the country, developing world-class talent remains central to the company's long-term growth strategy. By fostering a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and collaboration, FedEx is enhancing its ability to connect Indian businesses to global opportunities while delivering the reliable, world-class service customers expect. About FedEx: Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

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