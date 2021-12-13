First-ever India Global Forum UAE 2021 opens in Dubai

You would like to read
Dubai [UAE]/ New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first-ever UAE edition of the UK-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF) - India Global Forum UAE 2021 - opened in Dubai today.
The two-day hybrid conference, co-hosted by the Embassy of the UAE - New Delhi and Consulate General of India, Dubai, IGF UAE 2021, will shine a light on the Dynamic Alliance between India and the UAE centred around areas of world-beating skills and talent, technology, and business partnerships.
The conference, focussed on several thrust areas of bilateral and global significance, including healthcare, technology and trade, includes keynote addresses and panel discussions from an array of high-profile ministers, government officials and business leaders from both countries.
The conference also provides a platform to Unicorns from both India and the UAE as they unleash disruption through innovation in several fields including media, e-commerce, mobility, fintech and the Internet, among others.
The Forum plays host to an exclusive series of conversations with some of the world's most innovative and successful entrepreneurs whose cutting-edge ideas have disrupted the market and changed the way we do business. Some of the organizations present at the Forum include:
BharatPe
Nykaa
upGrad
Polygon Technology
Cars24
Zeta
PB Fintech
Dailyhunt
EaseMyTrip
Noon
Mensa Brand Technologies
Day One highlight speakers include:
Hon. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India
Hon. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India
Hon. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India
H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Government of UAE
H.E Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of UAE
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India
The full list of speakers can be accessed at (https://indiaglobalforum.com/dubai-2021-dynamic-alliances/speakers.html)IndiaGlobalForumSpeakers and to listen back to sessions or to follow them live, (https://indiaglobalforum.com/login.html) register and login for free here.
Welcoming delegates to IGF UAE 2021, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai said: "India is a land of opportunities and a global powerhouse of talent. In UAE, we have a likeminded partner that has a clear vision for transforming the region. As powerhouses, India and the UAE have much to offer and can look forward to a new era of collaboration and partnership."
In his opening address at IGF UAE 2021, Manoj Ladwa, Founder, India Global Forum, said: "A dynamic alliance between India and the UAE will bring forth the exemplary strengths of both nations and pave the way for regional transformation and global impact. Over the next two days, we will deliberate on the potential that both nations have and the best ways to leverage those strengths and pave the way to a bright future."
For more information on the event and a full programme, click here: (https://indiaglobalforum.com/index.html)IndiaGlobalForum
