VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: FirstHive, a composable enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) powered by Agentic AI and advanced identity resolution, today announced expanded AI capabilities built natively on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud and integrated with Snowflake Cortex AI to help organizations unify customer data, generate real-time intelligence, and autonomously activate customer engagement at scale. Built on Snowflake, FirstHive enables enterprises to unify structured and unstructured data from CRM, loyalty, commerce, digital, customer care, and operational systems into a Customer 360 that evolves in near real time with every interaction, signal, and behavior. Its composable framework can be deployed directly within a customer's Snowflake environment. FirstHive's proprietary multi-layer graph technology connects fragmented customer records across channels, devices, households, influencers, and decision-making relationships, enabling marketers to recognize the right customer, understand their full context, and deliver more relevant experiences across every touchpoint. This creates a unified and trusted customer foundation for AI-driven engagement, analytics, and personalization.

Through integration with Snowflake Cortex AI and ML capabilities, FirstHive operationalizes AI directly within Snowflake's governed environment, enabling organizations to reduce data movement, improve scalability, and accelerate time-to-value for AI-powered customer intelligence initiatives. The combined solution supports: - Real-time customer segmentation and predictive scoring - AI-driven next-best-action recommendations - Churn prediction and lifecycle optimization - Autonomous campaign and journey orchestration - Structured and unstructured data analysis - Omnichannel personalization and activation - Real-time Customer 360 and Golden Record creation By combining composable CDP architecture, identity resolution, Agentic AI, and Snowflake Cortex AI, organizations can modernize customer engagement while improving operational efficiency, customer retention, loyalty, and revenue growth.

"Enterprises today require more than traditional analytics , they need autonomous intelligence that can continuously interpret customer signals and activate engagement in real time," said Aditya Bhamidipaty, Founder and CEO at FirstHive. "By integrating FirstHive's composable CDP, identity resolution, and Agentic AI capabilities with Snowflake, organizations can operationalize AI securely within Snowflake while accelerating customer intelligence and business outcomes at enterprise scale." "To build a truly Agentic Enterprise, organizations need a unified, real-time data foundation with precise customer context required to orchestrate experiences at scale," said Dhiraj Narang, Director and Head of Partnerships - India, Snowflake. "Together, Snowflake and FirstHive bridge the gap between massive data infrastructure and intelligent marketing activation. We are embedding AI directly into the customer journey, empowering brands to turn data into immediate, autonomous actions that drive business growth."

The combined solution supports enterprise use cases across industries, including airlines, hospitality, banking, insurance, retail, utilities, telecommunications, and real estate. About FirstHive FirstHive is a composable AI-powered enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that helps organizations unify fragmented customer data, resolve identities across systems and channels, and activate real-time customer intelligence at scale. Combining composable CDP architecture, advanced identity resolution, Agentic AI, and omnichannel activation, FirstHive enables enterprises to create persistent Customer 360 profiles and trusted Golden Records while delivering predictive insights, next-best actions, and personalized engagement to improve customer retention, marketing performance, and business growth. For more information, visit www.FirstHive.com.

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