Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil ropes in Actors Yash & Radhika as brand ambassadors

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, the leading edible oil brand, has on boarded popular Film Actor Yash, famously known for K.G.F Chapter 1 & 2, and his wife Radhika as their brand ambassadors.

The 'rocking couple' reunited for the camera after 4 years. As a part of the engagement, Yash & Radhika will be working on various amplifications for Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil across social and media platforms and spread the message of healthy and guilt-free eating.

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil has been continuously evolving and uplifting its look and feel and built a modern and contemporary brand image. Freedom has revised its brand strategy along with the way they communicate with the consumers. With this association, Freedom is keen on connecting with people and communicate the benefits of healthy eating during present times.

This association will help the brand to strengthen the recall and aid in rapid adoption. Freedom Oil aims to take this brand to even greater heights and wants to enhance its footprints. The campaign with Yash is aimed in creating an impact in the minds of consumers about Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, highlighting the promise of lower oil absorption and guilt-free indulgence. The new TVC will be released in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.

"I feel Grrrrrreat!!! Just as fitness plays a vital role in my life as an actor, the quality, hygiene and taste of the food we have, matters the most - that's why, Radhika and I have shifted to Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil which has become an integral part of our food. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil is clear, lite and contains Vitamins A, D & E. What we eat defines how we feel. So, Switch to Freedom & Enjoy the Change!" said Actor Yash the famous cine star.

"We are happy and proud to be associated with Actors Yash and Radhika and we welcome them to the Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil family. We hope the association will further strengthen the brand recall for Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil and will aid in rapid adoption and improve penetration to grow the footprint of the brand," said P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, speaking about the association.

