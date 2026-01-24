PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Hirschvogel Components India Pvt. Ltd., a German automotive components manufacturing company operating at Sanaswadi, has taken an important decision to make an additional foreign direct investment of ₹750 crore in Maharashtra.

The MoU related to this investment was signed during the World Economic Forum 2026 held in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, by the company's CEO, Mr. Sahil Jain. On this occasion, Industries Department Secretary - Dr. P. Ambalagan, Hirschvogel Group Plant Head - Mr. Markus Obolzer, Director - Mr. Kartar Chavan, and other dignitaries were present.

The primary focus of this investment is to increase manufacturing capacity and to manufacture parts required for electric vehicles. This investment is expected to provide a significant boost to the industrial development of Maharashtra.