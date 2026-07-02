VMPL New Delhi [India], July 2: Following the overwhelming response to its inaugural edition, Goa Monsoon Feast returns this July--larger, richer and more immersive than ever before. From 1st to 31st July, IHCL Goa's award-winning restaurants invite guests to celebrate the season with thoughtfully curated menus that showcase exceptional culinary craftsmanship at extraordinary value. As the monsoon transforms Goa into its most enchanting self, the festival offers the perfect excuse to rediscover some of the state's most celebrated dining destinations. Whether it's authentic Thai cuisine beneath the iconic banyan tree, refined Italian classics, Portuguese-Goan heritage recipes, contemporary coastal flavours or sophisticated Asian fare, each restaurant presents specially designed 2, 3 and 4-course menus inspired by the warmth, comfort and abundance of the rainy season.

This year's participating restaurants include Tamari at Vivanta Goa, Panaji; Verre at Vivanta Goa, Miramar; Trattoria at La Estoria, IHCL SeleQtions, Candolim; Alfama and C2C at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage & Horizon; Banyan Tree at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa; Paper Moon at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa; and Miguel Arcanjo at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa. Goa Monsoon Feast expands its culinary offerings while continuing its philosophy of making Goa's finest dining experiences more accessible without compromising on quality, authenticity or THE impeccable Taj hospitality. Designed for both residents and visitors, the month-long celebration encourages diners to explore multiple restaurants and experience the diversity of IHCL Goa's culinary excellence.

Commenting on the return of the festival, Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President - IHCL Goa, said, "The response to the inaugural Goa Monsoon Feast reaffirmed our belief that exceptional dining becomes even more memorable when shared during Goa's most beautiful season. This year, we've elevated the experience with an even stronger line-up of restaurants and thoughtfully curated menus that celebrate both global flavours and local culinary heritage. We are especially delighted to welcome Trattoria, our charming restaurant at La Estoria celebrating global cuisine - where there is something for everyone and Verre, our newest resto bar at Vivanta Miramar that adds a vibrant new dimension to Goa's evolving dining landscape. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the magic of Goa's monsoon through the warmth of IHCL hospitality."

With limited-time menus, unforgettable settings and the romance of the rains as the perfect backdrop, Goa Monsoon Feast promises yet another season of memorable dining experiences. Advance reservations are recommended. For media queries contact Sanchita Banerjee Rodrigues on Sanchita.b@tajhotels.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)