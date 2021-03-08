HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Unnati

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank on International Women' Day announced the launch of SmartUp Unnati, a dedicated programme for mentoring women entrepreneurs by women leaders at the bank.
As a part of the programme, over the next one year, senior women leaders from HDFC Bank with expertise spanning domains will mentor women entrepreneurs in helping them achieve their goals. This programme is available only to exist customers and will initially target more than 3,000 women entrepreneurs associated with the Bank's SmartUp programme.
"We firmly believe in providing equal opportunity and have facilitated women's empowerment over the years," said Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government & Institutional Business, E-commerce and Start-up Banking, HDFC Bank. "In the start-up ecosystem, women entrepreneurs are often faced with challenges unique to them.
We believe HDFC Bank's SmartUp Unnati is the perfect platform for them to benefit from the experience of our women leaders. It will provide them access to mentorship, expand their vision, and enable them to scale up their businesses by widening their horizons. This is a programme by women for women."
HDFC Bank had launched an online mentoring platform for banking start-ups in 2018 under its SmartUp Program. Under this programme, the bank is working with various state governments, incubators and accelerators to promote entrepreneurship.
It recognises the challenge that entrepreneurs face be it accessing credit or formulating strategy in a dynamic business environment. Under SmartUp Unnati, senior women executive leaders' will act as a sounding board for women entrepreneurs as they undertake to build diverse and innovative businesses.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor