Hiranandani Business Park, Thane launches - Quantum, a new office space

Mumbai/Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Twin City of 'Thane' has earned the tag of fastest growing city and leads among top 3 cities that drives vibrant economic growth of the state of Maharashtra. It has posted excellent growth trends in both, residential as well as commercial real estate; providing home seekers with a wide range of options across different locations and segments. The growth trend reflects the 'future ready' quotient of the city and Thane is already gaining prominence as preferred destination. The city enjoys unparalleled cross -connectivity, inter-linkages and slew mega infrastructure projects being scripted. From water transport to metro lines; widened roads & flyovers to intra-city rail transportation, the underground tunnel and Thane has it all to be the next live city centre.

Thane is gaining traction as a brimming residential hot spot and ideal hub for commercial real estate wherein corporates are considering consolidation and growth expansion at favourable pricing. Hiranandani Business Park (HBP) has been at the forefront of providing the global best ecosystem a new paradigm. Nestled within the mixed-use township Hiranandani Estate, Thane at Patlipada, off Ghodbunder Road, the Business Park is impressive in its size and scale at around 3.5 million sq. ft. spread over 8 buildings. The newest addition to this corporate nerve centre of Thane is 'Quantum'.

Designed as Grade-A commercial office building, Quantum offers an opportunity to be part of an emerging list of top-notch corporates which have chosen to consolidate and expand from HBP Thane. Quantum presents a unique combination of modularity with scalability. In this G + 25 floor building, the floor plate has been designed to harness high amount of daylight to the floor. The grid size of 12mx12m and floor to floor height of 4.2m ensures high level of workspace efficiency.

The Neo-Classical facade, innovative design and elegant infrastructure are a formidable set-up for business growth. The flexible and smart workspaces range from 6,000 sq. ft. onwards and incorporate the best of modern design and building practices that create an inspiring work environment. These smart, best-in-class offices with exclusive commercial amenities are available on lease.

The commercial premises adorn with an air-conditioned entrance hall, lift lobbies, access-controlled visitor management system, baggage scanners, DFMD, automated hand sanitizers, 24x7 hi-tech CCTV and manned security, 12 high-speed elevators, 2 service elevators and 2 parking elevators with ample parking space and advanced fire fighting systems complying with CFO norms are just a few of the facilities Quantum provides.

With close proximity to Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road, Quantum offers superior connectivity and the perfect mix of work and leisure with mesmerizing scenic views. Located adjacent to The Walk, Hiranandani Estate's high street shopping hub offers a live centre to the working populace for rejuvenation and refreshment.

This makes Quantum a win-win option: an enchanting and inspiring location for both, corporates as also those who work here as homebuyers. HBP, Thane is truly the new nerve centre, the ideal solution for large corporates looking to balance growth and consolidation. Thane is at the cusp of massive on-going infrastructure projects which shall turn it into the finest Smart City in India, HBP, Thane is the centerpiece of the ideal location for corporate entities - and Quantum, the newest offering for those looking at a future that is perfect.

Hiranandani Group propels in creating a compelling holistic environment that enables occupants to thrive - and Quantum precisely serves that purpose, providing an inspiring work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)