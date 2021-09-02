Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Is getting popular in India for treating illness

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/Target Media): Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is now a popular treatment in India and is used in the treatment of illness and wellness purpose wellness.

HBOT exists since more than 50 years and is approved by various international and national bodies for treatment and wellness purpose

What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)?

HBOT therapy is a treatment method where patients are made to breathe 100% oxygen in a chamber (add link of chamber) to heal complex wounds and infected tissues. The word hyper means 'high' and baric means 'pressure'. In Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy, 100% oxygen is given under high pressure (2 to 2.5 times more than normal atmospheric pressure) for 60- 90 minutes over a period of 2-4 weeks.

HBOT supports to mobilise stem cells to target organs and thereby helps in internal healing, reducing inflammation, increased blood circulation, providing nutrition to oxygen-depleted tissues and organs, improves immunity and thereby quality of life also improves.

Many studies have also shown that HBOT if taken by athletes and those involved in sporting activities can have increased endurance and better performance as it improves mitochondrial functions at microscopic level which maintains oxygen transport in good condition and prevent early fatigues. It also helps in reducing muscles inflammation or soreness commonly encountered during sporting activities.

HBOT give the optimum results when combined with Nutraceutical products like Glutathione, Tocotrienol, Magnesium, Zinc, Omega-3 (especially from flaxseed oil), Vitamin C, berry extracts and other such.

Using evidence-based clinical data for such Nutraceuticals, Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®) has developed 'The Ultimate Compendium of Nutraceuticals' and evaluated the health benefits of these nutraceuticals in humans.

This is the Edition one of the Compendium and there will be multiple such in coming times. In conversation with Sandeep Gupta, The Nutracetuical Man of India who is also the Chief Editor & Author of the Compendium mentioned "This inimitable '(https://www.enacnetwork.com/ultimate-compendium) The Ultimate Compendium of Nutraceuticals, Edition 1' is a trustworthy, easy-to-use resource for every academician, industry professionals, doctors, nutritionists, pharmacists, health professionals, health enthusiast, common consumers and literally everyone who wants to lead a healthier life"

In India Dr Manoj Gupta is the only doctor with qualifications in HBOT from the best universities of world and he is a renowned specialist in Hyperbaric Medicine and has made an exceptional name for himself in the field of hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for last 15 years, with a goal of providing his patients better quality of life and prevent hardships.

Dr. Manoj is a Panelist, Global Executive Advocacy Board, at ENAC, carries accreditation, with all advanced degrees and training in hyperbaric oxygen therapy from various international medical societies which speaks much about his achievements and accolades as well. He did his primary training in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy from National Baromedical services, South Carolina, Columbia (USA). With the Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in Hyperbaric Medicine from Stellenbosch's University South Africa in collaboration with Undersea and Hyperbaric medical society (USA) and B.Sc. Hyperbaric Medicine from Stellenbosch's University, Cape Town South Africa. He is also an associate of "The American Professional Wound Care Association"

Dr. Manoj Gupta has organized National and State level Conferences, has innumerable publications in National and International Journals and has presented topics related to Hyperbaric Medicine in various State and National Level Conferences. Having trained more than 50 doctors in India for managing and setting up Hyperbaric Centers. They have centres at Borivali, Dadar and New Mumbai. Visit www.hboacademy.in

