ICRI-India: Admission Alert for 2021

You would like to read
- Amit Engineering Company solely authorised to grant NOC for e-vehicle registration
- NIIT enters into partnership with Sushant University to offer cutting edge courses in BFSI and IT
- Meet India's youngest entrepreneur in the hospitality industry Sushant G Jabare* - Maneuvering the hospitality industry to success
- Sushant Singh Rajput tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list
- HarperCollins presents The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi
New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): ICRI, India's leading institute is inviting applications for job-oriented UG/PG programs. ICRI is preparing youth for future jobs through its industry-oriented courses in Aviation, Logistics, Clinical Research, Healthcare & other courses.
ICRI is the most awarded & India's first institution in futuristic industries.
Career opportunities and recruitments: ICRI has 19000+ alumni and currently 3000+ students are gaining education from this prestigious institution. ICRI has a dedicated placement team that provides placement to students in PAN India with its network of 2500+ industry partners.
ICRI is known to develop industry-specific skill sets with its intense training sessions which are embedded in the curriculum only. ICRI provides training with its eminent partners such as Airport Authority of India (AAI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), Amadeus (Ticketing & Reservation Software) for Aviation and MAX Hospital, NH Hospital, CROs for live practical training in Clinical Research & Healthcare.
Admission process: Students can apply online at the ICRI website https://apply.icriindia.com/. A free counseling session will be arranged for the students to clear all their doubts and queries. After the counseling session, students will proceed with the application form. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written tests, personal interviews and screening, and selection based on merit. The last date for applications for the programs is August 31st, 2021.
With more than 8 campuses across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Dehradun, ICRI has established more campuses in 3 different cities in association with leading educational institutions, with Prist University in Chennai, with SAM GLOBAL University in Bhopal, and with Srinivas University in Mangalore. Other universities in collaboration are Jagannath University, Sushant University, Jaipur National University, Zee Himgiri University, Ajeenkya DY Patil, Sai Group of Institution, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, etc.
ICRI offers a number of full-time courses in fellowship programs, master programs, bachelor programs, PG diploma programs, Diploma programs, and programs for a commercial pilot license. Apart from this, ICRI also offers many part-time courses and online courses. ICRI has tie-up with leading financial institutions which provide various loans to ensure financial assistance to the students for higher education.
Kanishk Dugal, COO, ICRI said, "ICRI works with an aim to expand learning horizon for students and create job-ready professionals for industry of tomorrow. Our programs are practical and aiming towards the future as we have embedded industry-oriented certifications in our full-time programs. Thus enabling students to get hands-on training experience"
Academic related queries
Helpline: +91 11-40651003
Email: shashiranjan@icriindia.com
Website: (https://www.icriindia.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor